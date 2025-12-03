Tragic Details About CBS News' Norah O'Donnell

In January 2025, Norah O'Donnell spoke to Elle about some of the challenges that come along with a career in journalism. "I think there are incredible opportunities for women in journalism, she shared. "But I think it would be a disservice to suggest, especially to young women who are entering the workforce, that they're not going to encounter sexism and potentially harassment."

Her words amplified a reality that many women have experienced. O'Donnell, one of the most established women in journalism, was certainly not immune to sexism in her field. After she was pitted against her "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, the pair spoke out about their lack of animosity toward one another. King addressed the supposed feud on "This Morning," referencing a fellow journalist. "Tina Brown summed it up very nicely. She said, 'This never happens to men, this kind of cut-throat business. That the reality is it's two great jobs for two great women,'" King shared (via People). For her part, O'Donnell clarified in an interview with Extra that King was her "work BFF."

Even the language around this alleged cut-throat dynamic between the two CBS reporters could be characterized as sexist. O'Donnell was accused of being "divisive" and "demanding," according to what sources told Daily Mail. O'Donnell's agent fired back with a statement that said, "In her 20-plus year career in news, she's become an unquestioned leader in her field. If she was a man, these kinds of unsupported accusations would never be reported" (via Page Six).