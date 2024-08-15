What Happened To Norah O'Donnell? All The Details About Her CBS Shake-Up Revealed

On July 30, 2024, Norah O'Donnell announced her decision to leave her role as managing editor and lead anchor of "CBS Evening News," noting that she would continue on as a senior correspondent with the network. O'Donnell, who has had a complicated career with CBS, became the face of the evening news segment in 2019. She originally landed the role of Chief White House Correspondent for CBS in 2011 and went on to co-anchor "CBS This Morning" shortly after.

While O'Donnell has long faced rumors of impending replacement, she officially announced her decision to change roles in a company-wide memo. "I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, connected to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle," she wrote. "It's time to do something different." The CBS shake-up has garnered media attention for multiple reasons. For one, the change followed the announcement that Paramount Global, the conglomerate that owns CBS, agreed to a merger with long-time partner Skydance Media.

This change also prompted CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to announce her intention to step down from her role. According to The New York Times, Ciprian-Matthews alluded to the massive layoffs resulting from the merger as an inciting factor in her decision. It's a calamitous time for CBS News, and reports of O'Donnell's impending replacements have added more criticism to the pile.

