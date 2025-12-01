Strange Things About Cory Booker And New Wife Alexis Lewis' Relationship We Can't Ignore
Cuffing season is in full swing, and U.S. Senator Cory Booker tied the knot with Alexis Lewis in November 2025. According to The New York Times, the couple had a courthouse marriage in Newark, New Jersey on November 24, then hosted a family wedding on November 29. With the nuptials happening around Thanksgiving, the lovebirds clearly had a lot to be thankful for this year, and both parties had big smiles on their faces in photos posted to Instagram.
The event was an interfaith ceremony, featuring both a pastor and a rabbi — Booker is Christian and Lewis is Jewish. The couple actually met in May 2024 on a blind date through a mutual friend while Lewis was visiting relatives in Washington, D.C. Clearly, sparks flew, because that meetup lasted over five hours.
While Booker and Lewis looked super happy together on their special day, people can't help but notice odd things about their relationship that could become problems for them down the line. From speedy milestones to a large age gap, there are several peculiar things about Booker and Lewis' relationship people can't wrap their heads around.
Their engagement and marriage seemed rushed
Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis took the "when you know, you know" phrase to heart, because Booker popped the question to Lewis in September 2025, sharing the happy news of their engagement to Instagram. "Alexis is one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life. She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love," the senator captioned the post.
Two short months later, they got married. Basically, their love story was the complete opposite of the 2012 rom-com "The Five-Year Engagement." Many people online feel like the short engagement period was because Booker is planning on running for president. "[Cory] Booker is clearly running against JD Vance in 2028," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after learning the wedding news. Another netizen joked about the face Lewis made in a wedding photo circulating online, claiming they'd make the same expression if Booker only married them for his presidential campaign. Back when Booker announced the engagement, one commenter already saw the writing on the wall, predicting the marriage would be for the benefit of running for POTUS.
Alexis Lewis looks like Cory Booker's famous ex
Prior to dating and marrying Alexis Lewis, Cory Booker once dated a popular actor. He and Rosario Dawson, known for her work in "Rent," "Sin City," and the 2023 "Haunted Mansion" remake, dated for nearly three years before calling it quits on their relationship.
In 2022, a source at People claimed that although they broke up, they were still maintaining a friendship. This seems to hold true, since Dawson actually offered well wishes to the couple when they announced their engagement. "Love Love! Congratulations you two!" she commented on Instagram.
However, people couldn't help but notice just how much Lewis looks like Dawson. On their engagement post, one person commented, "Congratulations ... but you definitely have a type ... literally thought she was Rosario!" (via New York Post). Someone else called Lewis a "clone of Rosario Dawson" on X. Hopefully, the comparison comments don't bother Lewis, otherwise that could lead to potential marital problems in the future.
They have quite the age gap
Another interesting tidbit about newlyweds Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis is how far apart in age they are. The senator was born in 1969, making him 56 in 2025, while Lewis is only 38. That's about an 18-year age difference between the two — which means Booker is technically old enough to be Lewis' father, had he been a teen dad. To put things into perspective another way, Booker is part of Gen X, while Lewis is a millennial.
Of course, this is hardly a huge difference compared to other political couples with massive age gaps — such as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, whose husband is a whopping 32 years older than her — but it's still a jump. It's a bigger gap than the one Booker and Dawson had; the actor was born in 1979, only 10 years Booker's junior.
Trolls came out of the woodwork about Booker and Lewis's age gap as well. "What an adorable father daughter picture. Oh wait! That's Cory Booker with his new wife on their honeymoon," one person wrote on X. "Ew, I didn't realize they had an 18-year age difference," posted another.