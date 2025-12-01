Strange Things About Cory Booker And New Wife Alexis Lewis' Relationship We Can't Ignore

Cuffing season is in full swing, and U.S. Senator Cory Booker tied the knot with Alexis Lewis in November 2025. According to The New York Times, the couple had a courthouse marriage in Newark, New Jersey on November 24, then hosted a family wedding on November 29. With the nuptials happening around Thanksgiving, the lovebirds clearly had a lot to be thankful for this year, and both parties had big smiles on their faces in photos posted to Instagram.

The event was an interfaith ceremony, featuring both a pastor and a rabbi — Booker is Christian and Lewis is Jewish. The couple actually met in May 2024 on a blind date through a mutual friend while Lewis was visiting relatives in Washington, D.C. Clearly, sparks flew, because that meetup lasted over five hours.

While Booker and Lewis looked super happy together on their special day, people can't help but notice odd things about their relationship that could become problems for them down the line. From speedy milestones to a large age gap, there are several peculiar things about Booker and Lewis' relationship people can't wrap their heads around.