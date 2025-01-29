Karoline Leavitt And Husband Nicholas Riccio Have Quite The Age Gap

President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, got married sometime between late 2023 and 2024. Though the exact date of their marriage has been kept under wraps, Leavitt confirmed their union by wearing the mantle of "wife" loud and proud on her Instagram bio. They also have a son together, born on July 10, 2024.

While some might be more concerned about or judgmental toward Leavitt and Riccio's age gap relationship, the two, for the moment, seem to be leading a happy marriage. After Riccio proposed on December 25, 2023, Leavitt shared her joy on Instagram. "The best Christmas of my life," she wrote, followed by heart and engagement ring emojis. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God." She further conveyed her blessed mindset when she showcased her happy family of three on the platform on August 25, 2024. "My family. My world," she wrote in a post featuring her and Riccio cradling their son.

Though they may be seemingly content with their life and marriage, some social media users are less impressed with the couple, given their noticeable age gap. Some find their large age difference distracting. "I'm sorry, but all I can think about when I see Karoline Leavitt is how her husband is 60 years old," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. Even some Trump supporters felt put off by their age gap. "I just found out @karolineleavitt is married to a man my age," another X user wrote. "I'm MAGA. I find this disturbing."

