Karoline Leavitt And Husband Nicholas Riccio Have Quite The Age Gap
President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt is making waves. The 27-year-old underwent a glamorous transformation to get where she is today, and she holds the record for being the youngest person to ever assume her role. However, her record-breaking position isn't the only reason her age has made headlines.
While Leavitt's youthful age may make her White House role seem all the more impressive, it also makes her stand out for the fact that her husband, Nicholas "Nick" Riccio, is much older than she is. The 59-year-old and his wife share an age gap of just over three decades. While that fact may not be enough to tarnish her reputation, per se, the notion that couples with large age gaps are less likely to have a happy union could make her marriage as difficult to ignore as some of the press secretary's biggest fashion fails.
Their marriage is off to a good start
President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, got married sometime between late 2023 and 2024. Though the exact date of their marriage has been kept under wraps, Leavitt confirmed their union by wearing the mantle of "wife" loud and proud on her Instagram bio. They also have a son together, born on July 10, 2024.
While some might be more concerned about or judgmental toward Leavitt and Riccio's age gap relationship, the two, for the moment, seem to be leading a happy marriage. After Riccio proposed on December 25, 2023, Leavitt shared her joy on Instagram. "The best Christmas of my life," she wrote, followed by heart and engagement ring emojis. "I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God." She further conveyed her blessed mindset when she showcased her happy family of three on the platform on August 25, 2024. "My family. My world," she wrote in a post featuring her and Riccio cradling their son.
Though they may be seemingly content with their life and marriage, some social media users are less impressed with the couple, given their noticeable age gap. Some find their large age difference distracting. "I'm sorry, but all I can think about when I see Karoline Leavitt is how her husband is 60 years old," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. Even some Trump supporters felt put off by their age gap. "I just found out @karolineleavitt is married to a man my age," another X user wrote. "I'm MAGA. I find this disturbing."