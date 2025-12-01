Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decorations Nearly Ruined By One Strange Detail
"Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" was Melania Trump's infamous take on the holiday season during Donald Trump's first term as president. This year, though, she has seemingly decided to grin and bear the holiday tradition that has inspired many first ladies to decorate the White House. And the decorations actually don't look half bad — until you see one very peculiar detail, that is.
Just last week, Melania's holiday outing dragged one of her early first lady scandals back into the light; seeing her posing with a Christmas tree reminded folks of that leaked audio of her complaining about Christmas decorations that made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2020. Despite her Scrooge-y comments coming back to haunt her, Melania has forged ahead with this year's White House holiday decor. Today, her official X account shared a video of the red, white, and blue decorations that have filled the White House. With a collection of Christmas trees, blue decorative butterflies, and holiday lights galore, this display is pretty impressive work for someone who is known for their Grinch-y persuasions. About halfway through the video, however, one particular decoration hits the viewer like a ton of bricks, and it acts as a garish reminder that the White House's beauty has limitations, thanks to the person inhabiting it. Amidst the holiday decorations is a portrait of Donald Trump made of Legos. We wish we were kidding.
Donald Trump's Lego portrait is sucking the holiday cheer out of the room
Beneath a wreath featuring a bow (that also appears to be made out of Legos) sits a playful twist on Donald Trump's presidential portrait. Somehow, the menacing scowl the controversial president displayed for the portrait has never looked quite as out of place as it does when comprised of tiny plastic bricks. Donald has been stroking his ego with more and more White House paintings of himself since his return to office. So, it's unsurprising that yet another has worked its way into the holiday decorations. Still, his strange attempt at an intimidating presence in the portrait manages to throw a wrench in the Christmas cheer filling the rest of the Green Room.
POTUS doesn't typically like to share the spotlight with anyone, but a zoomed-out view of the room shows that George Washington's presidential portrait also got a Lego incarnation that sits in the window next to Donald's. Without the odd portrait, the White House's festive decor is an overall good fit for the season and the space. And, as such, it's hard to believe that a Christmas decoration-hater like Melania Trump had anything, at all, to do with it. Still, she's clearly taking credit, either way. Alongside the video on X, Melania wrote, "This Christmas, let's celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us." Will she and her hubby actually take this advice? We highly doubt it.