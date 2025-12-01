Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decorations Nearly Ruined By One Strange Detail

"Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" was Melania Trump's infamous take on the holiday season during Donald Trump's first term as president. This year, though, she has seemingly decided to grin and bear the holiday tradition that has inspired many first ladies to decorate the White House. And the decorations actually don't look half bad — until you see one very peculiar detail, that is.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Just last week, Melania's holiday outing dragged one of her early first lady scandals back into the light; seeing her posing with a Christmas tree reminded folks of that leaked audio of her complaining about Christmas decorations that made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) back in 2020. Despite her Scrooge-y comments coming back to haunt her, Melania has forged ahead with this year's White House holiday decor. Today, her official X account shared a video of the red, white, and blue decorations that have filled the White House. With a collection of Christmas trees, blue decorative butterflies, and holiday lights galore, this display is pretty impressive work for someone who is known for their Grinch-y persuasions. About halfway through the video, however, one particular decoration hits the viewer like a ton of bricks, and it acts as a garish reminder that the White House's beauty has limitations, thanks to the person inhabiting it. Amidst the holiday decorations is a portrait of Donald Trump made of Legos. We wish we were kidding.