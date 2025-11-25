Melania Trump's Holiday Outing Drags An Early First Lady Scandal Back Into The Light

It's officially the most wonderful time of the year, and even the White House is getting into the holiday spirit. On November 24, Melania Trump made a special appearance outside of the White House for the arrival of this year's Christmas tree. "It's a beautiful tree," Melania said of the Michigan-grown concolor fir, per The Associated Press. Of course, as they say, "the internet never forgets." And, unfortunately for Melania, the internet hasn't forgotten her real "bah, humbug" attitude regarding Christmas trees.

To welcome the tree that was brought in by horse and carriage, Melania re-wore a pair of plaid pumps from 2020. Yet, her Manolo Blahniks aren't the only ghost of Christmas past that's coming back to haunt her. Seeing Melania celebrating the newest White House Christmas tree gave some folks flashbacks to that bizarre tape that made the rounds in 2020. The audio features Melania railing against Christmas decorations — a duty that has historically been taken on by first ladies to celebrate the holiday season at the White House.

Of course, Melania isn't like other first ladies. In the audio she is heard saying, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?" (via X, formerly Twitter). Still, people change, and we've seen enough classic Christmas movies to know that Melania would be far from the first holiday-hater to have their whole outlook changed after discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Has that happened, though? Probably not. And the internet definitely doesn't think so.