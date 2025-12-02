Sen. Cory Booker & His Wife Alexis Lewis Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap
Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis have officially joined the list of political couples with massive age gaps. When the happy couple said their I dos, in November 2025, the New Jersey Senator was 56, while Lewis was 38. That makes the real estate agent a whopping 18 years younger than her hubby. Unfortunately for the newlyweds, their age difference was obvious in their loved-up snaps, compelling one user to quip on X, formerly known as Twitter, "What an adorable father daughter picture. Oh wait! That's Cory Booker with his new wife on their honeymoon."
The politician is no stranger to age gap relationships since Cory Booker once dated a popular actor who was a decade younger than him. While some Redditors were made particularly uncomfortable by the fact that the Democrat was in two age gap relationships in a row, others couldn't understand what all the fuss was about since his spouse was nearly 40 when they met. Even with the age gap aside, though, Booker's relationship with his new wife is still quite strange.
For starters, their romance moved at breakneck speed. In June 2025, the senator revealed on The Shade Room that a mutual friend had played Cupid for him and Lewis back in 2024. Booker was initially hesitant to pursue the real estate agent because she was based out of Los Angeles, while he divided his time between D.C. and New Jersey. However, once the politician gave love a chance, he fell hard and fast, getting down on one knee after a little over a year of courtship.
Cory Booker's engagement only lasted a few months
In a September 2025 Instagram post announcing their engagement, Cory Booker deemed Alexis Lewis "one of the greatest unearned blessings of [his] life." The New Jersey Senator then gushed about how his partner had changed his life for the better, writing, "She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love." But all those sweet words didn't prepare people for how quickly the happy couple's relationship would move from that point onward. Only about two months later, Booker and Lewis tied the knot in two private ceremonies held in New Jersey and D.C. to honor both of their beloved hometowns.
Onlookers may see their fast-moving relationship as romantic, but plenty of cynics would argue it's too much too soon. Another strange aspect of the couple's romance is the fact that Lewis bears a striking resemblance to the politician's famous ex, actor Rosario Dawson. In fact, many social media commentators actually mistook Lewis for the "Sin City" star at first glance. When all is said and done, though, Booker and Lewis are seemingly too loved-up to be bothered by all the chatter. Notably, when the Democratic politician discussed his engagement with NBC News, in September 2025, Booker confessed that he had no real means to prepare his partner for the public eye boring down on her. So, they're probably taking things one day at a time, which seems to be working out well for them thus far.