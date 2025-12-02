Sen. Cory Booker & His Wife Alexis Lewis Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap

Cory Booker and Alexis Lewis have officially joined the list of political couples with massive age gaps. When the happy couple said their I dos, in November 2025, the New Jersey Senator was 56, while Lewis was 38. That makes the real estate agent a whopping 18 years younger than her hubby. Unfortunately for the newlyweds, their age difference was obvious in their loved-up snaps, compelling one user to quip on X, formerly known as Twitter, "What an adorable father daughter picture. Oh wait! That's Cory Booker with his new wife on their honeymoon."

The politician is no stranger to age gap relationships since Cory Booker once dated a popular actor who was a decade younger than him. While some Redditors were made particularly uncomfortable by the fact that the Democrat was in two age gap relationships in a row, others couldn't understand what all the fuss was about since his spouse was nearly 40 when they met. Even with the age gap aside, though, Booker's relationship with his new wife is still quite strange.

For starters, their romance moved at breakneck speed. In June 2025, the senator revealed on The Shade Room that a mutual friend had played Cupid for him and Lewis back in 2024. Booker was initially hesitant to pursue the real estate agent because she was based out of Los Angeles, while he divided his time between D.C. and New Jersey. However, once the politician gave love a chance, he fell hard and fast, getting down on one knee after a little over a year of courtship.