Who Are Erika Kirk's Parents? Everything We Know
Erika Kirk has become a household name since publicly mourning the loss of her husband, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025. But before Erika met Charlie, she was just a girl from Arizona and a child of divorce. The former Miss Arizona USA was born in November 1988 to parents Lori Frantzve and Kent Frantzve. Erika was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona by her mom after her parents separated. While she hasn't been open about her relationship with her father (as of this writing), Erika seemingly has a very close bond with her mother.
Growing up, Erika was something of a pageant queen (just take a look at how unrecognizable she is in throwback Miss Arizona photos). It was a passion she told AZ Foothills Magazine she got from her mom, Lori. "My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others," she explained. "When I learned that by competing I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact."
Even into her adulthood, Erika seemingly maintained her tight-knit relationship with Lori — she was even with her mother the moment her husband was killed. In 2021, the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast host opened up on Instagram about her mom's influence on her faith, sharing a photo of the pair praying together. "Precious moments like this, fully experienced, but almost never captured, I cherish forever," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Mama Lo."
Erika Kirk's mom was close to her daughter's late husband
One of the many things Erika Kirk has said she loves about her mom is "the way you love others," per an April 2022 Instagram post in celebration of Lori Frantzve's birthday. According to Erika, her mom had a close relationship with her late husband, Charlie Kirk. In the same post on social media, she wrote, "I love the way my husband loves you, it's such a special bond." In the carousel of photos that accompanied the caption, Erika shared a moment between her mom and husband on what appeared to be her and Charlie's wedding day. Charlie was looking down at Lori with a grin as he patted her shoulder.
Erika expanded on her mom's relationship with Charlie during an interview with Fox News in September 2025. According to the Proclaim founder, Charlie and Lori were "best friends." "We joked around that he was the favorite child," Erika shared. She also revealed how her mother thought Charlie would be the next Rush Limbaugh, the late conservative media mogul. It seems like Lori was just as much a champion of Charlie's message as her daughter.