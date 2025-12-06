Who Are Erika Kirk's Parents? Everything We Know

Erika Kirk has become a household name since publicly mourning the loss of her husband, conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025. But before Erika met Charlie, she was just a girl from Arizona and a child of divorce. The former Miss Arizona USA was born in November 1988 to parents Lori Frantzve and Kent Frantzve. Erika was raised in Scottsdale, Arizona by her mom after her parents separated. While she hasn't been open about her relationship with her father (as of this writing), Erika seemingly has a very close bond with her mother.

Growing up, Erika was something of a pageant queen (just take a look at how unrecognizable she is in throwback Miss Arizona photos). It was a passion she told AZ Foothills Magazine she got from her mom, Lori. "My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others," she explained. "When I learned that by competing I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact."

Even into her adulthood, Erika seemingly maintained her tight-knit relationship with Lori — she was even with her mother the moment her husband was killed. In 2021, the "Midweek Rise Up" podcast host opened up on Instagram about her mom's influence on her faith, sharing a photo of the pair praying together. "Precious moments like this, fully experienced, but almost never captured, I cherish forever," she wrote in the caption. "I love you Mama Lo."