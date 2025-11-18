Erika Kirk Confirmed Where She Really Was When Husband Charlie Was Shot

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder, created a flurry of grief, anger, and quite a bit of confusion. Some online reports — bolstered by AI assumptions — claimed his wife, Erika Kirk, and their children were there to witness the shooting in Utah, which naturally added to the outrage. Even Donald Trump Jr. jumped to that conclusion in an interview with Fox News, referencing "his assassination in cold blood in front of his wife and young children." It soon came out that Kirk's family was not, in fact, at the campus event at the time, but Erika's experience was no less horrifying or heartbreaking. She recently recalled that tragic day in an interview with Fox's Jesse Watters.

On the afternoon of September 10, 2025, Erika had accompanied her mother to a doctor's appointment near their Arizona home. As she explained, they briefly watched the beginning of the rally on her phone. It would be the last time she saw her husband alive; Erika put her phone down to move her mother to a different room, and when she picked it up again, Mikey McCoy, chief of staff at Turning Point USA, was on the line. "I'll never forget him being like, 'Charlie's been shot. He's been shot. Get the kids. Get security. Get the kids. Get the kids. He's been shot,'" she recalled. "I sprinted out of her treatment center, just collapsed in the middle of the parking lot." Erika was quickly flown to the Utah hospital where she was informed that her husband had been dead on arrival.