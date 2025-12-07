What Happened To The 1994 Cast Of Miracle On 34th Street?

There are those who say that some films are perfect and simply cannot be remade, and then there are those who work for Hollywood studios and say, "Hold my beer." One might reasonably have thought that the 1947 holiday classic "Miracle on 34th Street" would've fallen into the category of untouchable films, but here's the thing: when John Hughes — yes, the man behind "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Pretty in Pink" — decided that he wanted to take a shot at remaking it, 20th Century Fox decided, okay, sure, why not let him give it a shot? And he did, with an eye toward updating only as much as necessary to make the story match the current times.

"Someone can say, 'I'm going to take you to see this movie that I loved as a young boy or a young woman, and this one speaks to you, that one speaks to me, but they're both saying the same thing,'" Hughes said in an interview to promote the film. "That's rather complicated, but that's what I was trying to do. We went into this knowing that we were remaking a classic, retelling this great story."

Yes, it was a Herculean task, and while the critics were never going to say that it was better than the original, they didn't rip it to shreds, either. And over the years, it's continued to be streamed and replayed during the holiday season. Many of the cast members on the 1994 remake of "Miracle on 34th Street" have continued to pop up in projects in the intervening years, but in case you haven't kept up with all of them, here's what the cast is doing today.