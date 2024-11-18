14 Christmas Movie Child Stars You Won't Recognize Today

"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." The line, recited in "It's a Wonderful Life" by Karolyn Grimes as little Zuzu Bailey back in 1946, is still quoted around the holidays. Despite being just 6 years old at the time, and the fact she'd gone on to star in other films throughout the late '40s and early '50s, it became the actor's most recognized and beloved role. However, Grimes admitted to Cinema Sugar in December 2022 that she somehow hadn't gotten around to watching the movie until she was 40.

"I do have a great regret that I never found that magic in time for me to make watching this film every Christmas a holiday tradition with my own children," she said. The message of "It's a Wonderful Life" had a huge impact on Grimes when she did eventually watch it, though.

She left acting behind as a teenager when her parents both died, orphaning her, and she spoke rarely of her Hollywood past. In the '70s, "It's a Wonderful Life" had a resurgence in popularity, and upon watching it herself, Grimes dedicated herself to paying it forward, attending reunions with the cast and interacting with fans. While she's made a couple on-screen appearances since her early years, Grimes now lives a quiet life with her third husband in Seattle.

