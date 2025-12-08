Jon Gosselin Has Quite The Age Gap With New Wife Stephanie Lebo
He may have gotten his start as the patriarch on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," but Jon Gosselin's life today is completely different from the one fans saw on camera years ago. After Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009, following ten years of marriage, Jon fell in love again. In 2021, he first crossed paths with Stephanie Lebo, a research and development specialist, during a cookout. Speaking to The U.S. Sun in 2023, Jon said, "We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean's house." The pair later hit it off in Instagram DMs, and three years later, Jon proposed. Lebo and the reality TV veteran officially got married during a small Pennsylvania ceremony on November 23, 2025. And while their age gap is far from the biggest we've seen in Hollywood, it is still a sizable difference.
Jon was born in April 1977, making him 48 at the time of his nuptials. However, months before she walked down the aisle, Lebo celebrated her birthday on Instagram, revealing in August 2025 that she had turned 38. That makes the pair over 10 years apart in age. It's not the first time Jon has dated someone a decade his junior. Soon after his split from Kate in 2009, a 32-year-old Jon reportedly dated Hailey Glassman, who was 22 at the time.
What Jon Gosselin has said about his much-younger wife
Though Jon Gosselin's dating history reads like the climax to a soap opera, he has seemingly found a peaceful kind of love in his relationship with Stephanie Lebo. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during their wedding, Jon called Lebo his "best friend," an aspect of their relationship that he said had a positive impact on their life together. "I think it's more important to be friends with someone beforehand so you develop camaraderie together and teamwork together," he said, adding, "We're all on the same page, and it became super easy."
Despite their significant age difference, Lebo and Jon seemingly share a lot in common, including the fact that they are both parents to children from previous relationships. Jon shares twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Hannah, Leah, Collin, and Joel, with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. His relationship with his children has been fractured since his divorce from their mom, though he seems to have a strong bond with daughter Hannah and son Collin, as they were the only two kids who lived with him after his split from Kate. They were also the only two of the eight kids who attended Jon's wedding. Lebo's daughter, Juliana, was there as well. In August 2024, Lebo posted a photo of Jon and Juliana at Hershey Park on Instagram, writing: "This means everything, Jon and my daughter."