Jon Gosselin Has Quite The Age Gap With New Wife Stephanie Lebo

He may have gotten his start as the patriarch on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8," but Jon Gosselin's life today is completely different from the one fans saw on camera years ago. After Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009, following ten years of marriage, Jon fell in love again. In 2021, he first crossed paths with Stephanie Lebo, a research and development specialist, during a cookout. Speaking to The U.S. Sun in 2023, Jon said, "We met at a backyard barbecue at a mutual friend Dean's house." The pair later hit it off in Instagram DMs, and three years later, Jon proposed. Lebo and the reality TV veteran officially got married during a small Pennsylvania ceremony on November 23, 2025. And while their age gap is far from the biggest we've seen in Hollywood, it is still a sizable difference.

Jon was born in April 1977, making him 48 at the time of his nuptials. However, months before she walked down the aisle, Lebo celebrated her birthday on Instagram, revealing in August 2025 that she had turned 38. That makes the pair over 10 years apart in age. It's not the first time Jon has dated someone a decade his junior. Soon after his split from Kate in 2009, a 32-year-old Jon reportedly dated Hailey Glassman, who was 22 at the time.