Photos Of Ella Gaines Show How Much She's Changed Since Being An HGTV Kid
One of the best things that can happen to a parent (career-wise) is realizing that their kid has the same professional interests as they do. This is what happened to Chip and Joanna Gaines with regard to their eldest daughter, Ella Gaines, who first showed up on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" when she was barely a teen. She's been in the background for the best and the worst of the Gaines' renovations. Now, she's actively involved in the family's spinoff series, "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" — which follows the Gaines as they improve several homes in the US — and her transformation has fans going wild.
In the new show, Ella is more than just the Gaines' kid. At 19 years old, she announces in the "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" teaser that she accepted her parents' challenge to help transform a 1960s home into a cozy family retreat in the heart of the Rockies. The trailer (above), which has accumulated more than 123K views on YouTube as of this writing, has fans celebrating the fact that the Gaines family has ventured outside of Waco, Texas, and they're thoroughly excited to hear Ella's insights about the cottage she's been slated to spruce up.
Chip and Joanna Gaines weren't sure about their kids' participation
The "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" teaser doesn't give too much away about Ella Gaines' participation on the new family project. What we do see, however, is a glimpse of the cottage Ella is responsible for, and it certainly looks like she's done a good job.
This particular project also seems to hit close to home to the Gaines. At one point, Joanna Gaines states, "I want it to feel like something that I put together for my family." The new show is important for longtime fans of "Fixer Upper" because it perpetuates the return of the Gaines family after their shocking decision to quit the HGTV franchise. Back then, Joanna revealed that part of the reason why they decided to stop doing the show was because of their kids. She told People, "We want to be smart when it comes to our kids. When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they're a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them. But toward the end I started noticing, they don't necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We'll see as much of the kids as they want to give us."
Now, it looks like one of the kids has finally made their choice to be a part of the "Fixer Upper" reboot — and we hope Ella sticks around for seasons to come.