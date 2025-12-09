Photos Of Ella Gaines Show How Much She's Changed Since Being An HGTV Kid

The "Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House" teaser doesn't give too much away about Ella Gaines' participation on the new family project. What we do see, however, is a glimpse of the cottage Ella is responsible for, and it certainly looks like she's done a good job.

This particular project also seems to hit close to home to the Gaines. At one point, Joanna Gaines states, "I want it to feel like something that I put together for my family." The new show is important for longtime fans of "Fixer Upper" because it perpetuates the return of the Gaines family after their shocking decision to quit the HGTV franchise. Back then, Joanna revealed that part of the reason why they decided to stop doing the show was because of their kids. She told People, "We want to be smart when it comes to our kids. When we first started the show, they were younger, and since they're a part of so much of what we do, it was just organic to include them. But toward the end I started noticing, they don't necessarily love this. Now, if they volunteer to be a part, we are more than happy, but we never want to just force it for a scene. They can make that choice. We'll see as much of the kids as they want to give us."

Now, it looks like one of the kids has finally made their choice to be a part of the "Fixer Upper" reboot — and we hope Ella sticks around for seasons to come.