Tragic Details About Caroline Kennedy's Daughter, Tatiana, Are Heartbreaking

"When you are dying, at least in my limited experience, you start remembering everything. Images come in flashes — people and places and stray conversations — and refuse to stop." This is how Tatiana Schlossberg begins an essay she penned for The New Yorker — "A Battle with My Blood" — that lets the world know she doesn't have much time left to live. At just 34 years old, the granddaughter of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis shared her terminal cancer diagnosis.

But it's crucial that everyone knows that Schlossberg is far more than a patient facing a poor prognosis. Born into a family often described as American royalty, she could have easily chosen to live a life that relies solely on her clan's name and legacy. Instead, just like her mother, Caroline Kennedy — who was absolutely cherished by her father — Schlossberg carved out a life she could be proud to call her own. Not only did she pursue her education at world-renowned institutes like Yale University and the University of Oxford, but she also built a burgeoning career as an environmental journalist and became a published author. Her work has appeared in major publications, and her book, "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have," won the 2020 Rachel Carson Environment Book Award. And of course, Schlossberg has garnered a fulfilling life full of connections with her loved ones, but there is truly no life without challenges. While her story is filled with milestones, love, and joy, she's also faced many personal losses and hardships that have shaped who she is today.