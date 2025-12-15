The Sad Truth About Those Erika Kirk Pregnancy Rumors
Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while he was speaking at a university in Utah. Kirk, who co‑founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012, is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young children. Shortly after Charlie's death, rumors that Erika was pregnant with her third child surfaced online. Some specific details — like reports that Erika was eight weeks along — had some people believing that the widow really was expecting her third child, making the tragedy of her husband's death even harder to swallow. Before the rumors got too out of control, sites like Snopes were able to debunk them. The site was relatively quick to report that there wasn't any evidence that suggested that Erika really was pregnant and that the online rumors appeared to stem from Facebook posts that may have been created to generate advertising revenue for a variety of sites.
Meanwhile, while the internet was busy stirring up all kinds of conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk came forward with a heartbreaking confession. No, she wasn't pregnant, but she really wished that she was. The comments came during a chat with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," Erika admitted that she was "praying" that she was pregnant with her husband's child after she found out that he'd died. "We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, 'Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,'" Erika shared.
Rumors that Erika Kirk was pregnant with someone else's baby also surfaces
As of December 2025, it's clear that Erika Kirk is not pregnant with her third child, but that doesn't mean that the chatter surrounding her personal life was slowed any. In November 2025, more pregnancy rumors about Erika surfaced, but this time some people suggested that she was expecting a child with someone else — and not just any someone. Some social media users suggested that Erika was having a full-blown affair with Vice President JD Vance and that Erika's "baby" was his. "This is huge. Erika just announced that she is 8 weeks pregnant with what would be her third baby with Charlie Kirk. Only problem is Charlie died 10 weeks ago. The numbers just don't add up," read a message posted on X by a verified account. The user went on to suggest that, perhaps, Erika was pregnant with Vance's baby.
Although this batch of pregnancy rumors didn't take off like wildfire, rumors that Erika was having an affair with Vance did, but the Vice President isn't letting any of the online chatter affect him. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," Vance told NBC News when asked about the rumors that his marriage to Usha Vance was on the rocks. "Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," he added.