The Sad Truth About Those Erika Kirk Pregnancy Rumors

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while he was speaking at a university in Utah. Kirk, who co‑founded the conservative student organization Turning Point USA in 2012, is survived by his wife, Erika Kirk, and their two young children. Shortly after Charlie's death, rumors that Erika was pregnant with her third child surfaced online. Some specific details — like reports that Erika was eight weeks along — had some people believing that the widow really was expecting her third child, making the tragedy of her husband's death even harder to swallow. Before the rumors got too out of control, sites like Snopes were able to debunk them. The site was relatively quick to report that there wasn't any evidence that suggested that Erika really was pregnant and that the online rumors appeared to stem from Facebook posts that may have been created to generate advertising revenue for a variety of sites.

Meanwhile, while the internet was busy stirring up all kinds of conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk came forward with a heartbreaking confession. No, she wasn't pregnant, but she really wished that she was. The comments came during a chat with Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," Erika admitted that she was "praying" that she was pregnant with her husband's child after she found out that he'd died. "We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered. I was like, 'Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,'" Erika shared.