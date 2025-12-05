JD Vance Attempts To Diffuse Those Usha Divorce Rumors With Transparent Interview
Second Lady Usha Vance keeps ditching her wedding ring, sending divorce rumors into overdrive. JD Vance seemed to try to do some damage control over the whole situation, and yet, we're still left wondering about the state of JD and Usha's marriage. JD sat down with NBC News, and he was asked about all the headlines about Usha not wearing her ring. Apparently, they think it's funny. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," JD said, according to NBC News.
He then went on to tell the story of how she recently took off her wedding ring for her shower, and she didn't put it on as they were rushing to get to an event. JD said: "She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, 'let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs.' So we actually have a little bit of fun with it."
JD's explanation still leaves us with questions. If your wedding ring is an everyday wear item, even if you take it off to do something like taking a shower, it's often the first thing you automatically put on. And it's not like we've seen Usha rushing out of the house with wet hair and mismatched sweats; she's clearly got time enough to do her hair and makeup and put on other jewelry, which takes a lot more time than it does to put on a ring. And those are all things often done in a bathroom, which, according to JD, is where she was when she took off her ring.
JD Vance's explanation isn't much better than Usha's
Not only that, but we remember the excuse Usha Vance's team used for the first time she was seen without her wedding ring, namely that she was a busy mom and had dishes to wash and kids to bathe. People didn't buy that, and we're not sure that JD's denial is giving us any more reassurance. One person posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Marred people often 'forget' to wear their wedding rings, right? It happens all the time, especially with men when they're in airport bars, and women when they're delivering public speeches and followed by press photographers, and wearing all the rest of their jewelry."
Another thing that seemed as though the two of them weren't on the same page was when JD said, "I think Usha's really taken to [being second lady], and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role." Despite this claim from JD, Usha has largely stayed out of the spotlight since Donald Trump took office. There's also been a number of times where Usha seems tired of being second lady. So we're not sure we're buying what JD's selling.
It was JD's intimate-looking hug with Erika Kirk back in October that really kick-started the speculation that JD and Usha's marriage might be in trouble. This continues despite the fact that JD told NBC News, "Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been."