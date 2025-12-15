Celebrities React To The Tragic Death Of All In The Family Star Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on December 14, a statement shared with Variety confirmed. The LAPD is treating the deaths as homicides after authorities found the 78-year-old and his wife with stab wounds in their Brentwood home. Heartfelt tributes followed swiftly as the devastating news circulated online.

Elijah Wood, who worked with Reiner as a child actor on "North" in 1994, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write that he was "horrified" by the news and extended his condolences to his family and children. Meanwhile, the "Princess Bride" director's close friend, Josh Gad, deemed him "one of the greatest directors of our time" in a Facebook post. "He was simply a beautiful person," the "Frozen" voice actor continued. "Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices." In an Instagram post, Emmy winner Paul Walter Hauser similarly paid tribute to the celebrated director, crediting his film "A Few Good Men" with sparking his love for acting.

Despite past disagreements with the "All in the Family" star, the ever-controversial Roseanne Barr took to X to say she was "absolutely shocked and horrified" by the "travesty," adding that she hoped the family would quickly receive justice. John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, Paul Feig, John Cusack, and Corey Feldman also paid tribute to the late director. Among the mourners were several prominent politicians who were equally shocked by the tragic death of Reiner and his wife.