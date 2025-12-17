The Tragic Truth About Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie's Life

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande has had a complicated past. Born in New York and bouncing around between New Jersey, the Big Apple, and Florida, Grande found a solid foundation in his passion: theater. Thanks to his childhood hobby and his innate talent, the "Glitter Jesus" singer landed roles on Broadway as young as 18 years old. But by Grande's own account, his people-pleasing tendencies sent him into a spiral. "I'm such a people pleaser that I'm like, 'How do I change who I am just to fit this situation or this person?'" He told his sister in an Interview Magazine conversation. He later admitted on the Punk Rock Sober and Painful Lessons Podcast that the Broadway roles introduced him to a new way to satisfy his people-pleasing ways: having an audience. This led him, in time, to join the cast of "Big Brother", a huge turning point in the star's career.

Though he had fought for fame, the brutal backlash he faced for appearing on the reality show and the deeply upsetting news he received about his grandfather's passing while production was ongoing led Grande to rough patches in his up-and-coming career. Facing grief, homophobia, and addiction, the pop singer's brother found himself in the midst of trauma and tragedy at the hands of the dream he had fought for. Though Grande has some difficulties in his life, he acknowledges them and continues to learn from them.