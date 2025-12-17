The Tragic Truth About Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie's Life
Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande has had a complicated past. Born in New York and bouncing around between New Jersey, the Big Apple, and Florida, Grande found a solid foundation in his passion: theater. Thanks to his childhood hobby and his innate talent, the "Glitter Jesus" singer landed roles on Broadway as young as 18 years old. But by Grande's own account, his people-pleasing tendencies sent him into a spiral. "I'm such a people pleaser that I'm like, 'How do I change who I am just to fit this situation or this person?'" He told his sister in an Interview Magazine conversation. He later admitted on the Punk Rock Sober and Painful Lessons Podcast that the Broadway roles introduced him to a new way to satisfy his people-pleasing ways: having an audience. This led him, in time, to join the cast of "Big Brother", a huge turning point in the star's career.
Though he had fought for fame, the brutal backlash he faced for appearing on the reality show and the deeply upsetting news he received about his grandfather's passing while production was ongoing led Grande to rough patches in his up-and-coming career. Facing grief, homophobia, and addiction, the pop singer's brother found himself in the midst of trauma and tragedy at the hands of the dream he had fought for. Though Grande has some difficulties in his life, he acknowledges them and continues to learn from them.
Grande was diagnosed with an auto immune disease at 18
In September 2024, Frankie Grande shared a post to his Instagram page of himself in a gym locker room. The playful shirtless selfie raised alarms among his fans, who quickly pointed out the bright red color on his fingers, prompting a response from the internet star. Sharing an explanation video on both his Instagram and TikTok, Grande revealed an old diagnosis with his followers.
"So, I have an autoimmune disease called scleroderma," He explained. Scleroderma is a rare autoimmune disease that specifically affects organ tissue, including skin. In more aggressive cases, it can lead to stiffness in certain body parts. The disease can cause additional side effects like kidney problems, digestive problems, and Raynaud's phenomenon. This phenomenon causes extreme discoloration to fingers and toes when met with cold air.
"I've suffered from this since I was 18 years old," he says in the TikTok before interrupting himself to clarify that he does, in fact, mean suffer, given the condition's painful side effects that he's endured throughout the years, including his fingertips bleeding. Grande attributes his bright red fingers to this side effect of his disease, reassuring fans that he's alright.
During Big Brother production, Grande lived through loss
In 2014, when the 16th season of "Big Brother" was in production, Frankie Grande faced great tragedy prior to being voted out of the competition. While filming, the internet personality received the news that his grandfather had passed away due to stomach cancer at the age of 90. Discovering the news in the form of a letter written by his family and left for him by the production team, Grande's grief was filmed for all to see. The "Problem" singer's brother broke down in tears, sobbing, before his fellow "Big Brother" cast members swooped in to hug him.
Many are allowed the privacy of grief, away from onlookers and an expectant audience. But in this moment of true vulnerability, Grande was forced to continue performing for the audience, his every emotion caught on camera. The singer used the heartbreak to power his strive for a "Big Brother" win, saying in a powerful eulogy in the wake of his grandfather's passing, "I will continue to use the lessons that he gave me and the strength that he gave me to win this game, because now there's no option ..." (via Bustle)
His heartfelt speech touched on the deeply rooted connection Grande had with his grandfather: "I wanted to be my grandfather, that's all I've ever wanted to be in this life was to be my grandfather. I wanted to be him and I wanted him to be proud of me." (via Bustle)
Grande came face to face with the vitriol of homophobia
In a 2025 interview with his sister, pop singer Ariana Grande, for Interview Magazine, Frankie Grande spoke on the hatred he received following "Big Brother". The internet personality revealed that coming out of the 16th season of the reality competition show, he was exposed to bitter and cruel trolls online, "After Big Brother, people would call me gay, f****t, tell me to die of AIDS on Twitter, and it broke me."
Explaining that he's come a long way since those comments, he's settled with the idea of hearing them for the rest of his career. Instead of allowing those remarks to let him fall back in his sobriety, Grande says, "I know that there needs to be a figure that people can aim their hatred at, and I'm at a place in my life where I can take it. I can be a shield. I'm like, just throw your hatred at me so everyone else can continue to exist ..."
Though noble in his stance in the face of homophobia, the acceptance of hate is a difficult reality — one that his sister pointed out, "You should never have to be okay with that." But Grande clarifies, "I'm not okay with that, but I'm like, 'I will reflect the light through it'"
Grande faced addiction in 2014
Brother to a pop star, Frankie Grande had already been adjacent to fame, but his appearance on "Big Brother" skyrocketed him to new levels. He was labeled the worst and most hated contestant on the reality show. "I was being bullied for the first time," He told E! True Hollywood Story. The bullying was so incessant that Grande turned to alcohol and drugs.
Three years later, Grande's sister's Manchester concert would be bombed. It was a wakeup call for the "Big Brother" contestant who told People, "It was a rock bottom moment. It was after the Manchester bombing and I realized that I could not show up to help my family." Grande revealed to the publication that he tried to find solace in the means he had become so familiar with, "I tried to pull myself out of the darkness by drinking and abusing prescribed drugs as I had done in the past for so many other reasons ... but that only made the hole that I was trying to crawl out of even deeper." The realization turned Grande's life around. He set out on the road to recovery, and, in 2025, the singer celebrated his 8-year anniversary of sobriety.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Grande was violently attacked and mugged in New York
In 2022, while in New York, Frankie Grande was attacked and mugged outside of Satin Dolls Gentlemen's Club and Sports Bar. The attack was violent, with the perpetrators bashing Grande on the back of the head before stealing his designer bag. Included in the bag taken by the robbers, two teenagers under the age of 18, was the internet personality's wallet, sunglasses, phone, and AirPods. Despite the hard hit to his head, the assault left Grande with only minor injuries. After the police tended to Grande, they immediately set out to capture the suspects.
The two boys were quickly caught later that same night when they attempted to use Grande's credit card. Grande reflected on the traumatic experience a year after the attack had taken place. While on the carpet for the GLAAD Media Awards, he told Page Six about how the attack affected his day-to-day, "I was hesitant to walk alone," adding, "It was a little scary for a while."
With the help of therapy, he was able to look back at the event not with hatred or anger, but with a forgiving mindset. "I feel wonderful again," He boasted, before saying of his attackers, "All I can hope and pray is that the people who attacked me get the love and care that they need in order to know that's not the way they need to live the rest of their lives."