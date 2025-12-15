Why Rob Reiner Called Erika Kirk 'Admirable' In The Wake Of Husband Charlie's Death
Late actor and director Rob Reiner was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and MAGA politics. Yet, he had nothing but kind words and compassion for Erika Kirk and her family in the aftermath of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk's death. During an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," after Charlie was shot and killed during an appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025, Morgan asked Reiner about the tragedy, as seen in a video posted on X. The "All in the Family" star said his gut reaction to the shooting was "absolute horror," and revealed that he watched the viral video of the incident online. "That should never happen to anybody, I don't care what your political beliefs are," he said. "That's not acceptable. That's not a solution."
Rob Reiner responded with grace and compassion to Charlie's assassination. This video makes it all the more painful to hear of he and his wife's tragic end. May God be close to the broken hearted in this terrible story. https://t.co/07g2EFu8Ha
— Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 15, 2025
Reiner went on to praise Erika's attitude toward her husband's killer. "I felt like what his wife said ... at the memorial they had was exactly right," he shared. "I'm Jewish but I believe in the teachings of Jesus, and I believe in do unto others, and I believe in forgiveness. And, what she said, to me, was beautiful ... She forgave [Charlie's] assassin, and I think that is admirable."
Rob Reiner's son is in custody for allegedly murdering his parents
Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead with stab wounds at their home in Brentwood, California, on the evening of Sunday, December 14, 2025. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to multiple sources, including CNN and NBC News, that their son Nick Reiner was arrested in connection with his parents' murders. TMZ reported that Nick and his father got into a "very loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party the night before their deaths that other guests could hear.
TMZ also reported that Michele had been confiding in friends that she and her husband were overwhelmed by Nick's mental health and substance abuse issues and didn't know how to help him anymore. Rob and Michele shared three children together: Nick, his older brother, Jake Reiner, and their daughter, Romy Reiner. Rob also adopted his ex-wife Penny Marshall's daughter, Tracy Reiner.
The "When Harry Met Sally" director was a member of the Democratic Party and a vocal critic of President Donald Trump. But clearly, Trump is not as compassionate towards those who don't adhere to his own beliefs as Reiner was. He wrote in a post on Truth Social that Rob died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS." He added that the filmmaker was becoming more paranoid due to his administration's success and political wins.