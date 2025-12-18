Red Flags In Mia Goth And Shia LaBeouf's Marriage We Can't Ignore
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a turbulent relationship. It didn't come as much of a surprise to longtime fans of the former Nickelodeon star — who has been candid about how often he has found himself developing feelings for his female co-stars during filming — that he fell in love with Goth after they met on the set of the movie "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" in 2012.
The pair kept their relationship low-key and didn't even attend a red-carpet event together until October 2014. However, insiders shared some insight into their dynamic as a couple, with one source telling People in 2015, "They seem very happy and spend a lot of time together. Shia is a big goof and Mia is the same way. They are usually just laughing and seem to have a great time." At the time, rumors of an engagement began to surface, and just a little over a year later, the two tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas. The good days didn't last long, however; Goth and LaBeouf separated in 2018, with the latter moving on to a new relationship.
The pair eventually found their way back to each other during the pandemic in 2020 and welcomed a baby together two years later. At the time, LaBeouf gushed about Goth and their daughter in a letter published by Variety, writing, "I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect." Despite how strong their rekindled relationship appeared to be, however, it's hard to ignore all the red flags in LaBeouf and Goth's marriage.
Goth was still a teenager when she and LaBeouf began dating
If there's one thing Hollywood isn't lacking in, it's age gap relationships, whether successful or not. Compared to other celebrities with much bigger age differences, such as George and Amal Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's seven years don't stand out, but this age gap becomes rather eyebrow-raising when other facts about their first meeting are factored in. Goth, who was born in October 1993, turned 19 on the set of "Nymphomaniac: Volume II," where she met then-26-year-old LaBeouf. At the time, the latter was already an established actor who had several blockbuster hits under his belt. On the other hand, though she had been auditioning for a couple of years by then, Goth was still a rookie film actor making her big screen debut in the Lars von Trier erotic thriller.
Despite this, LaBeouf and Goth started seeing each other in December 2012 after wrapping up filming. A little over a year later, the two once again teamed up on a project: the music video for Future Unlimited's song, "Haunted Love." LaBeouf served as the director for the graphic and disturbing music video, which sees his budding scream queen girlfriend being dragged, suffering violence, and giving birth in a bathtub at one point. Discussing their project in an email to The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf said, "When I think domestic, I feel love. When I think violence, I feel haunted. 'Haunted Love' for me was about lovers pushing each other to the edge. And how jealousy can make a person snap."
LaBeouf didn't stop falling in love with co-stars after marrying Goth
Years before he met Mia Goth, Shia LaBeouf openly discussed his penchant for falling in love with co-stars, telling GQ in a 2008 interview, "Oh, I've been in love with every woman I've ever worked with" (via Us Weekly). Unfortunately, he wasn't exaggerating. Among his long list of exes (rumored or otherwise) are his "Transformers" co-stars Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas and his "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" co-star Carey Mulligan. Mia Goth was no exception, having met LaBeouf on "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II." However, their relationship lasted longer than most of his past romances, and the couple even wed in 2016 after four years of dating.
While neither of them revealed why they decided to go their separate ways two years later, Goth and LaBeouf announced their split shortly after romance rumors involving the latter and his "Honey Boy" co-star FKA Twigs started popping up in September 2018. And indeed, just two months after the divorce news, the dating rumors were confirmed when LaBeouf and Twigs were seen packing on the PDA in public. They split a little over a year later in 2019, and by March 2020, LaBeouf appeared to have rekindled his relationship with Goth. However, the former child star was once again linked to a co-star in December of that year when he was spotted locking lips with Margaret Qualley, with whom he worked on the music video for Rainsford's "Love Me Like You Hate Me." However, the fling was over in a month, and in June 2021, LaBeouf and Goth were "on" again. While the two were still going strong as of December 2025, LaBeouf's relationship history suggests falling in love on set again will always remain a possibility for him.
LaBeouf has a history of hurting the people closest to him
Among the biggest red flags in Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's marriage are the allegations surrounding how the "Transformers" star has treated his partners over the years. In December 2020, his ex FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of physically and emotionally abusing her for almost the entire time they were in a relationship from 2018 until the spring of 2019.She accused him of strangling her, beating her, and locking her in a room when she attempted to leave. LaBeouf denied any wrongdoing but admitted to the New York Times that he had anger and alcohol issues that often affected his loved ones. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me," the actor explained, adding, "I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."
In addition to Twigs, costume designer Karolyn Pho also made several serious abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend, claiming in a lawsuit that he hurt her bad enough that she bled in one violent incident. Another ex-girlfriend, singer Sia, backed LaBeouf's accusers, describing him as "a pathological liar" who is "very sick" in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), according to Rolling Stone.
In 2022, LaBeouf seemingly walked back his previous denial of Twigs' allegations, admitting on the "Real Ones" podcast, "I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being" (via Variety). He settled his lawsuit with the singer three years later.
LaBeouf's disturbing remarks about Goth hinted at a toxic dynamic
Unlike some of his recent exes, Mia Goth has never spoken out against Shia LaBeouf regarding his alleged abusive behavior toward partners. But an incident caught on video back in 2015 suggested that their relationship might have been as toxic as his other past romances at one point. In July of that year, a video published by Entertainment Tonight showed the then-couple having what appeared to be a verbal altercation on the streets of Tübingen, Germany. LaBeouf could then be heard asking some German men for a ride to the airport and discussing his fight with his girlfriend. "I don't want to touch a woman, I don't want to hit a woman, but I'm being pushed," he said. In the next clip, the "Disturbia" actor seemed to be speaking to Goth as he said, "I don't want to touch you. I don't want to be aggressive. This is the kind of s*** that makes a person abusive." LaBeouf could then be seen in a car as he told a person who was off-camera: "If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her."
LaBeouf and Goth haven't addressed the video, but social media users slammed the former over his behavior, with one person commenting: "This dude is so ... sick in the head. I'm glad the locals managed to get him away from there and her and took him to the airport." Another worried commenter added, "And now they have a kid together ... I hope everything is ok."