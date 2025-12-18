Red Flags In Mia Goth And Shia LaBeouf's Marriage We Can't Ignore

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a turbulent relationship. It didn't come as much of a surprise to longtime fans of the former Nickelodeon star — who has been candid about how often he has found himself developing feelings for his female co-stars during filming — that he fell in love with Goth after they met on the set of the movie "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II" in 2012.

The pair kept their relationship low-key and didn't even attend a red-carpet event together until October 2014. However, insiders shared some insight into their dynamic as a couple, with one source telling People in 2015, "They seem very happy and spend a lot of time together. Shia is a big goof and Mia is the same way. They are usually just laughing and seem to have a great time." At the time, rumors of an engagement began to surface, and just a little over a year later, the two tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas. The good days didn't last long, however; Goth and LaBeouf separated in 2018, with the latter moving on to a new relationship.

The pair eventually found their way back to each other during the pandemic in 2020 and welcomed a baby together two years later. At the time, LaBeouf gushed about Goth and their daughter in a letter published by Variety, writing, "I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING. Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect." Despite how strong their rekindled relationship appeared to be, however, it's hard to ignore all the red flags in LaBeouf and Goth's marriage.