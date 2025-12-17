Who Was Erika Kirk With Before Charlie? Her Relationship History Is Causing A Stir

On December 15, another person on X posted a video containing possible evidence that Erika Kirk had a purported relationship with Cabot Phillips (pictured with Erika above) before she met Charlie Kirk. The video showed Erika and Phillips' interactions on X between June and October of 2017, revealing comments that referred to them as a couple and as "love birds." Curiously, Phillips worked for the major conservative institution, The Daily Wire. While neither her supposed engagement with JT Massey nor her relationship with Phillips has been confirmed, the rumors have been enough to convince many skeptics.

‼️🇺🇸: Did you know that Erika Frantzve Kirk apparently used to date Cabot Phillips Editor of the DAILY WIRE in 2017 just a year before she met Charlie? 🤔 The posts are now scrubbed but the replies to them are still there on Erika Kirk's (old now locked) Twitter profile. 👀... pic.twitter.com/Vw21YlqGdH — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) December 16, 2025

What shocked people even more was that Phillips had already led several events for Turning Point USA on campuses across the country. As such, some folks are suspicious of Erika's speculated romantic connection and its transition into a professional relationship. In reality — per his Instagram — Phillips seems to be happily married and was actually a friend of Charlie's.

Nonetheless, Erika has made it pretty clear that she has mastered the art of tuning out the rumors and conspiracies. While alluding to affair rumors about her and JD Vance, Erika told Fox News that she hears Charlie's voice in her head saying, "'Baby, just stop. Stop. You don't have to answer to every single person that's accusing you of things or saying that you're doing this or grieving a certain way.'" Considering this new information, the accusations won't end anytime soon.