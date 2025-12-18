Glaring Signs Erika Kirk Isn't Close With Late Husband Charlie's Parents

It's safe to say that Erika Kirk has undergone quite the transformation since the passing of her husband. After being thrust (or pushing herself) into the limelight in September, going on a posthumous book tour for Charlie Kirk at the beginning of December brought renewed scrutiny to the former beauty queen. While Erika has been fending off unfounded rumors for months now, new ones continue to pop up, the latest of which involves the assumption that Erika isn't very familiar with her in-laws. During a December 10 sit-down on "Fox and Friends," Erika was asked how Charlie's parents were holding up in the wake of their tragedy, and her answer left much to be desired.

Erika's ultimate sentiment that "everyone's hanging in there" may have been a way to protect the privacy of Kathryn Kirk and Robert Kirk; after all, there is certainly a strong argument for wanting to preserve your family's peace and privacy while mourning. Then again, as one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "If his parents want to remain private then say that. Don't just not answer the question and deflect. This is so shady."

Other social media users noticed the way Erika answered the question (or didn't, rather). One person on X, formerly Twitter, remarked, "She totally avoided the question on how Charlie's parents [are] doing. This is so bizarre to me that she never discusses them." Perhaps Erika rarely mentions Charlie's parents because she isn't close to them, something which certainly seems evident in a video that has been exacerbating these rumors about Erika and her in-laws.