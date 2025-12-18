Glaring Signs Erika Kirk Isn't Close With Late Husband Charlie's Parents
It's safe to say that Erika Kirk has undergone quite the transformation since the passing of her husband. After being thrust (or pushing herself) into the limelight in September, going on a posthumous book tour for Charlie Kirk at the beginning of December brought renewed scrutiny to the former beauty queen. While Erika has been fending off unfounded rumors for months now, new ones continue to pop up, the latest of which involves the assumption that Erika isn't very familiar with her in-laws. During a December 10 sit-down on "Fox and Friends," Erika was asked how Charlie's parents were holding up in the wake of their tragedy, and her answer left much to be desired.
Erika's ultimate sentiment that "everyone's hanging in there" may have been a way to protect the privacy of Kathryn Kirk and Robert Kirk; after all, there is certainly a strong argument for wanting to preserve your family's peace and privacy while mourning. Then again, as one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "If his parents want to remain private then say that. Don't just not answer the question and deflect. This is so shady."
Other social media users noticed the way Erika answered the question (or didn't, rather). One person on X, formerly Twitter, remarked, "She totally avoided the question on how Charlie's parents [are] doing. This is so bizarre to me that she never discusses them." Perhaps Erika rarely mentions Charlie's parents because she isn't close to them, something which certainly seems evident in a video that has been exacerbating these rumors about Erika and her in-laws.
Video shows Charlie Kirk's parents awkward appearance alongside Erika
Though Erika Kirk has been championed by the conservative elite in the wake of Charlie Kirk's passing, there have been signs of slippage. Not only was Erika snubbed by some MAGA besties on Charlie's birthday, but her constant appearances are beginning to bring her character into question. While promoting Charlie's book, a theme began to emerge around how Erika views family, especially for someone espousing strong values. Additionally, resurfaced video footage has people wondering if Charlie's family even likes Erika.
Erika irked some viewers when she said on "Hannity" during an interview, "Chosen family is everything," which definitely raises questions about her relationship with her actual family. One user responded to her interview by writing on X, "Where are Charlie's parents?" Others are wondering why Charlie's parents aren't as involved in Erika's life. Resurfaced video from September 2025 may answer that question. Recorded on Charlie's 32nd birthday during a posthumous medal of honor for the podcaster, the video shows a lot of emotional (and even physical) distance between Charlie's parents and Erika. They didn't even join in the applause when Erika approached the podium to speak.
Everyone grieves in different ways, and Erika has been put through the wringer, but there is something curiously telling about her inability to include Charlie's parents in conversation and their visible awkwardness. One person noted on X, "I often think about Charlie's parents. They must be the most devastated from this tragedy," and it's sad to realize that this is more than Erika has ever said about them.