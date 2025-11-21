Erika Kirk Is All But Forgotten By Her MAGA Pals On First Birthday Since Husband Charlie's Death

When conservative mouthpiece and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk passed away in September 2025, many within the MAGA movement were tripping over themselves to eulogize him. Vice President JD Vance put his close friendship with Charlie on display by stepping in to host "The Charlie Kirk Show," while President Donald Trump and several of his family members attended the memorial service for Charlie on September 21. This level of attention saw Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, quickly embedded within the folds of the conservative elite. Erika and Usha Vance were spotted holding hands in an emotional moment, and Erika has appeared at the White House a few times, which is why it's so odd that none of these major MAGA figures wished her a happy birthday.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on November 20, Erika grieved the life she thought she would have with her husband while ultimately celebrating her birthday without him. "Today, I find myself, in some way, still romanticizing growing old with you," she wrote in her caption while also thanking "everyone who made this day so special." Erika mentioned receiving phone calls and gifts that made her "feel so deeply loved." However, none of her powerful friends felt the need to leave a comment. Neither JD nor Usha Vance have reached out publicly, though there could be a messy reason for JD needing to keep his distance from Erika. Trump, who loves blasting off on social media, hasn't uttered a word to her. Eerily, Erika's Instagram is quiet when it comes to those who trotted her out in the wake of her husband's death — in fact, only a few hangers-on felt the urge to reach out.