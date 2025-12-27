Amanda Seyfried Is Crystal Clear About Her Feelings On Charlie Kirk's Controversial Career

On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot while at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk was a conservative firebrand with controversial takes on a range of issues, from civil rights to women's rights to gun control. And there were those, including actress Amanda Seyfried, who made their distaste for him clear after he died, and she's stood by that sentiment even when faced with backlash. On an Instagram reel that outlined some of Kirk's more contentious statements, Seyfried commented, "he was hateful."

People definitely noticed. Seyfried rose to fame as part of the cast of "Mean Girls," and some people thought that her comment about Kirk essentially made her a mean girl off screen too. But Seyfried didn't back down. A few days after her original comment, Seyfried posted about the situation on Instagram: "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."

Not everyone appreciated her follow up. One commenter replied, "You had the opportunity to apologize and save your career and you messed it up." Another said, "This had to be an attempt to stay relevant."