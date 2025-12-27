Amanda Seyfried Is Crystal Clear About Her Feelings On Charlie Kirk's Controversial Career
On September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk was shot while at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk was a conservative firebrand with controversial takes on a range of issues, from civil rights to women's rights to gun control. And there were those, including actress Amanda Seyfried, who made their distaste for him clear after he died, and she's stood by that sentiment even when faced with backlash. On an Instagram reel that outlined some of Kirk's more contentious statements, Seyfried commented, "he was hateful."
People definitely noticed. Seyfried rose to fame as part of the cast of "Mean Girls," and some people thought that her comment about Kirk essentially made her a mean girl off screen too. But Seyfried didn't back down. A few days after her original comment, Seyfried posted about the situation on Instagram: "I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk's murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable."
Not everyone appreciated her follow up. One commenter replied, "You had the opportunity to apologize and save your career and you messed it up." Another said, "This had to be an attempt to stay relevant."
Amanda Seyfried won't be apologizing for her Charlie Kirk comments
Amanda Seyfried doubled down on her comments about Charlie Kirk in an interview with Who What Wear published in December, and she said that friends of hers were worried for her safety in the wake of the three word comment. It doesn't sound like it was perhaps one of the most tragic things to happen to Seyfried, but some of the comments in response to her Instagram posts were pretty heated, and we could see why it could be scary. But Seyfried explained why she decided that she wasn't going to take back what she said in the Who What Wear interview: "I'm not f***ing apologizing ... I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes." Seyfried also noted in the interview that she was glad that she had the opportunity to explain her comment. "Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized — which is what people do, of course."
Seyfried was hardly the only one who spoke out about Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Kirk, and he got temporarily pulled from the air over it. And other people permanently lost their jobs from social media posts that they made about Kirk's death.