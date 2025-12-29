8 Times Kelly Clarkson's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tacky Outfits

In a true Hollywood success story, Kelly Clarkson overcame a tragic past to become the first-ever winner of "American Idol" in 2002. Unlike some of her fellow champions, the singer turned her "Moment Like This" into more than just a moment of fame. For the last two-plus decades, she has churned out multiple hits, hosted her own talk show, and collected armfuls of awards and accolades. Along the way, Clarkson has undergone a stunning transformation, dropping dress sizes, changing hair color and styles, and generally coming into her own.

One area Clarkson still needs to work on, though, is her fashion sense, which has been the stylistic equivalent of Randy Jackson's old catchphrase, "a little pitchy, dawg." In other words, her outfits are often just a little off-base (and sometimes way off). Her figure and spectacular legs cry out for complementary clothes, but Clarkson more often opts for attention-getting cuts and fabrics that are unattractive and memorable for all the wrong reasons. We've gathered up some of the most obvious examples where the "U" in "Since U Been Gone" referred to her style and taste, and left them for you to judge.