8 Times Kelly Clarkson's Killer Legs Couldn't Save Her Tacky Outfits
In a true Hollywood success story, Kelly Clarkson overcame a tragic past to become the first-ever winner of "American Idol" in 2002. Unlike some of her fellow champions, the singer turned her "Moment Like This" into more than just a moment of fame. For the last two-plus decades, she has churned out multiple hits, hosted her own talk show, and collected armfuls of awards and accolades. Along the way, Clarkson has undergone a stunning transformation, dropping dress sizes, changing hair color and styles, and generally coming into her own.
One area Clarkson still needs to work on, though, is her fashion sense, which has been the stylistic equivalent of Randy Jackson's old catchphrase, "a little pitchy, dawg." In other words, her outfits are often just a little off-base (and sometimes way off). Her figure and spectacular legs cry out for complementary clothes, but Clarkson more often opts for attention-getting cuts and fabrics that are unattractive and memorable for all the wrong reasons. We've gathered up some of the most obvious examples where the "U" in "Since U Been Gone" referred to her style and taste, and left them for you to judge.
Clarkson showed her mettle (or rather, her metal) at the Hall of Fame
In every other way, Kelly Clarkson looked phenomenal at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Her smile was bright, her hair perfect, her legs fully toned and on display. However, her dress was a peculiar metallic combo which looked like a chain-mail minidress cinched with a watch band. Even odder, the dress had long black sleeves, giving it a more casual cardigan vibe than would be expected at a major red-carpet event. (Plus, it blended in too well with the background during press shots, making her hands look disconnected.)
Clarkson may have been dreaming of joining the ranks of Cher, Foreigner, the late Ozzy Osbourne, and Kool & the Gang, who were among the inductees that night. If and when she does get that honor, hopefully she'll find a more standout style.
Her UglyDolls dress stuck too closely to the theme
Most Uglydolls are probably collecting dust by now, and we can only hope the same is true for the dress Kelly Clarkson wore to the premiere of the 2019 film based on the short-lived stuffed toys. Granted, the singer was trying to twin with the character she voiced in the film, but she might as well have put on an entire Moxy costume instead of settling for the hot pink mess she chose.
The bizarre, hitched-up handkerchief hem skirt should have shown off her legs; instead, they were largely hidden. Still, it might have been worse: Imagine if Clarkson had made a Labubu movie instead.
Her lacy look was strictly PG-13
Kelly Clarkson is a regular on the "TODAY" show's Citi Concert series, so one would assume she understands the viewing audience is somewhat different from the crowds who see her arena shows. She appeared at the May 2025 open-air event in an outfit that Cher might have worn 50 years ago: a snug-fitting purple lace illusion bodysuit with huge feathery sleeve cuffs.
The outfit certainly showed off Clarkson's figure — legs included — and it technically didn't reveal anything. Even so, it was suggestive enough to be distracting and not entirely appropriate for a family-friendly TV performance. We might have understood her choice if the suit had actually been attractive, but it didn't even have that quality going for it.
Clarkson flubbed the lace look again
That "TODAY" show appearance wasn't the first time Kelly Clarkson has tried a sensual lace ensemble. Two years earlier, at the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, the superstar layered a black lace set underneath a mini coatdress and thigh-high leather boots. Once again, her legs stole the show, but the look as a whole fell flat.
The "Because of You" singer has built a rep as a sincere young woman who wants to help others live their best lives. Trying to go against type just made her look like a Pollyanna cosplaying as a dominatrix. Even Clarkson herself didn't seem convinced of her naughty-girl persona.
Clarkson's migraine-inducing clash of patterns
If you're prone to migraines or dizzy spells, best skip to the next slide. For the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, Kelly Clarkson donned an ensemble with a strange combination of patterns. From the psychedelic lines of the blue top to the oversized polka dots on the collar, cuffs, waist, and pants, it's painful to focus on her for more than a few seconds.
In addition to performing, Clarkson attended the ceremony to receive the Icon Award, described by E! News as an honor given to "an artist whose career transcends pop culture and whose music is beloved by generations of Radio Disney fans." Thankfully, she was recognized for her talent and not for her fashion sense.
Holy Bat-Wings, Kelly!
The "Stronger" artist made an even stronger (and weirder) impression on the "TODAY" show in September 2023. This time, the op-art design appeared on Kelly Clarkson's pants, creating an eerie time-tunnel effect when she stood. Still, her legs are great, so the look might have worked if she'd chosen a more subdued top, but such was not the case here.
Clarkson instead opted for a jacket with exaggerated pointed shoulder pads that would have made the cast of "Dynasty" wince. We get that the superstar likes to have fun with her outfits, but if she's looking to rival the fashion impact of Lady Gaga or Beyoncé, she needs to decide exactly what image she wants to project.
Not wild about Clarkson's tunic
Kelly Clarkson apparently mistook NBC's "American Song Contest" for "Zootopia" when she posed for snaps at the 2022 show's red carpet. She arrived in a mixed leopard-and-tiger print tunic that delivered not only another clash of patterns, but a color flop as well. The pink, black, and pale green palette would be unflattering on anybody, and Clarkson was no exception.
Wisely, though, Clarkson did keep her lower body simple with plain black leggings and shoes. We just wish she had been more judicious in choosing a complementary top.
No leather weather for Clarkson, please
Kelly Clarkson's powerhouse medley at the 2012 American Music Awards was meant to show her evolution from unknown "Idol" contestant to a legend in the making. Her outfit, though, didn't reflect that theme; frankly, we're not quite sure what it reflected.
The black leather minidress, featuring feathery detailing near the shoulders, was not only unforgiving, but also said "punk" more than "pop." Her towering platforms seemed too glitzy to match the hard-edged mini. Then there was her half-beehive hair, which gave pure Amy Winehouse and clashed with the whole look. Once again, Clarkson could have used better advice on how to show off her toned legs, which looked great, while looking more true to herself.