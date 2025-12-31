Ariana Grande's Killer Legs Couldn't Save These Awful Outfits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ariana Grande's net worth is much higher than you think, and her ever-evolving career path proves why. Since 2024, the "i wish i hated you" star has entered a major turning point. With her first major film role as Glinda in Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" and "Wicked: For Good," the pop star is proving she's much more than a Nickelodeon child star-turned-chart-topping musician. And while she was topping charts, touring the world, and winning countless awards, Grande's bold and often unconventional fashion choices also garnered significant attention. And, while it's mostly been positive, many of her looks have also sparked criticism and had people scratching their heads.

The artist has long been known to be fearless when it comes to experimenting with fashion. Although she has quite the petite figure, she's known for her striking proportions and long, lean legs. They're a feature of hers she likes to highlight by wearing fashion pieces that make them stand out best. But while some of the outfits that show off one of her best features have landed her on multiple best dressed lists, others have missed the mark entirely.