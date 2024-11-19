Inside Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Emotional Bond

Pop sensation Ariana Grande and acclaimed actress Cynthia Erivo have been making publicity rounds for "Wicked," the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which hits theaters on November 22, 2024. Both Grande and Erivo have showcased a deep emotional bond after crying together several times while promoting their film.

During an exclusive conversation with E! News in November 2024, Grande and Erivo were clutching each other's hands and Erivo seemed to be holding back tears. This caused Grande to mutter, "No, no no. We are not going to — we can't," before revealing that the two stars cried together many times that day prior to the interview. "We can't," Grande says. "We've cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry, guys," Grande continued. Erivo then declared that the crying is really out of their control, before Grande chimed in again saying she almost couldn't take getting emotional so constantly anymore. "And you know what? If you're just gonna comment saying how annoying it is, I'll say it first. I'm annoyed, I'm tired," Grande declared. "My tear ducts [are tired]." Later during the exclusive chat, the two multi-faceted entertainers revealed that they had an intimate cry just before the interview in the parking lot.

During a conversation with "Today," Grande and Erivo apologized for crying in interviews. "It's been such a long journey and for both of us it's just such a dream come true," Erivo said regarding her and Grande's frequent emotional expression.