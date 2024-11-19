Inside Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo's Emotional Bond
Pop sensation Ariana Grande and acclaimed actress Cynthia Erivo have been making publicity rounds for "Wicked," the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which hits theaters on November 22, 2024. Both Grande and Erivo have showcased a deep emotional bond after crying together several times while promoting their film.
During an exclusive conversation with E! News in November 2024, Grande and Erivo were clutching each other's hands and Erivo seemed to be holding back tears. This caused Grande to mutter, "No, no no. We are not going to — we can't," before revealing that the two stars cried together many times that day prior to the interview. "We can't," Grande says. "We've cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a PSA. So sorry, guys," Grande continued. Erivo then declared that the crying is really out of their control, before Grande chimed in again saying she almost couldn't take getting emotional so constantly anymore. "And you know what? If you're just gonna comment saying how annoying it is, I'll say it first. I'm annoyed, I'm tired," Grande declared. "My tear ducts [are tired]." Later during the exclusive chat, the two multi-faceted entertainers revealed that they had an intimate cry just before the interview in the parking lot.
During a conversation with "Today," Grande and Erivo apologized for crying in interviews. "It's been such a long journey and for both of us it's just such a dream come true," Erivo said regarding her and Grande's frequent emotional expression.
What else did Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo say about crying in interviews?
"Wicked" cast members Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have addressed the fact that they cannot stop crying during their press run. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Erivo explained that it's difficult to maintain their emotions while dealing with the weight of starring in such a beloved IP. "We're sorry. It just happens. It happens," Erivo said. "We can't help it. We're trying our best, but there's a lot of emotional things that happen and we're just going with it." Grande then added her two cents about the high emotional intensity actually coming from the fact that the film was in production for so long. "You need to understand, it's been, like, three years, people!" Grande stated. "Why does emotional availability scare you so?"
In "Wicked," Grande honors her roots and plays Galinda Upland, a popular student at Shiz University in Oz, who will one day transform into Glinda the Good Witch. Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, who will eventually turn into the Wicked Witch of the West in "Wizard of Oz" lore. "Wicked" was a record-breaking Broadway musical, and the characters Grande and Erivo play are very dear to many people's hearts, which may be a reason why they have been extremely passionate while talking about the film. Also, the two characters have a very tight and complicated connection, which most likely deepened the attachment between Grande and Erivo.