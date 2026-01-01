What's The Age Gap Between Alec And Hilaria Baldwin?

At the very start of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin's relationship timeline in February 2011, she was 27, and he was nearly 53. However, their 26-year age gap didn't stop them from falling head over heels for each other, and they tied the knot in July 2012. In the following years, Hilaria and Alec would welcome seven kids. While appearing on Rob Lowe's "Literally!" podcast in September 2020, the "30 Rock" star admitted that his generational gap with his wife would often give rise to conflicts in parenting.

While Alec had a tendency to follow in his father's footsteps and give their children some tough love and stern looks, Hilaria was always in favor of a gentler approach. Ultimately, "The Departed" actor would happily give up the fight and abide by his wife's wishes. Hilaria got equally candid about how their age difference affected their marriage while appearing on "Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury" in November 2025.

"I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation," the former yoga instructor admitted. "I think that there's certain things where I have to look at him and say he has 26 more years of experience. And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy." When she spoke to Romper in October 2023, she said that people incorrectly assumed that she had "daddy issues" because she had a much older hubby. In reality, though, she believed that it was her husband who was dealing with issues with his mother because she had to be a maternal figure to him on numerous occasions.