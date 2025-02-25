Red Flags In Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship We Just Can't Ignore

When it comes to red flags in a Hollywood relationships, a celeb man marrying a much younger woman is a tale as old as time. And, yes — this can cause some serious issues. For Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, this was the first problem to plague their romance. Other age gap relationships pale in comparison to this one; the pair has 26 years between them. When they tied the knot in July 2012, Alec was 54 years old, and Hilaria was just 28.

Everyone's relationship is different, but few will argue that folks in their 20s and folks in their 50s tend to have different priorities and experiences. For this reason, the then 54-year-old actor saying "I do" with someone who had yet to celebrate her 30th birthday gave some people pause. In a 2023 interview with Romper, Hilaria addressed this, saying, "At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, 'She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite." In "The Baldwins," Hilaria offered up her opinion about the age gap, saying, "I don't believe that age is just a number," per The Daily Mail. She explained, "[Alec] was very different when he was 26 years younger, and I'll probably be very different when I'm 26 years older." Her advice? "... respect that and... see it for what it is, and then see if it works, and obviously it does for us."

