Red Flags In Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship We Just Can't Ignore
Since they met in 2011, Alec Baldwin's relationship with Hilaria Baldwin has piqued the interest of the public. Alec met Hilaria at a restaurant in New York. "I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, 'I must know you,'" Hilaria told the New York Times. Just over a year afterwards, the movie star and the yoga instructor were engaged and the rest is Hollywood history. Yet, throughout what has turned out to be a relationship that seems to be standing the test of time, this pair has been involved in no shortage of controversies — both individually and as a couple. Most notably, Hilaria was embroiled in controversy surrounding her heritage, and Alec was directly involved in a fatal accident on the set of the movie "Rust" that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Despite having earned flak from the public for myriad reasons over the years, it seems that the Baldwins aren't necessarily shying away from fame. Their TLC reality series "The Baldwins" premiered in February 2025, and this brought the couple back into the limelight. Consequently, folks are once again focusing on the details of this romance that have never felt quite right. So, we've done a deep dive into the biggest red flags in this famous relationship, and let's just say — there are plenty of details within their romance that cause concern.
There's a big age gap
When it comes to red flags in a Hollywood relationships, a celeb man marrying a much younger woman is a tale as old as time. And, yes — this can cause some serious issues. For Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, this was the first problem to plague their romance. Other age gap relationships pale in comparison to this one; the pair has 26 years between them. When they tied the knot in July 2012, Alec was 54 years old, and Hilaria was just 28.
Everyone's relationship is different, but few will argue that folks in their 20s and folks in their 50s tend to have different priorities and experiences. For this reason, the then 54-year-old actor saying "I do" with someone who had yet to celebrate her 30th birthday gave some people pause. In a 2023 interview with Romper, Hilaria addressed this, saying, "At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like, 'She must have daddy issues because she's married to somebody older.' But it's actually the opposite." In "The Baldwins," Hilaria offered up her opinion about the age gap, saying, "I don't believe that age is just a number," per The Daily Mail. She explained, "[Alec] was very different when he was 26 years younger, and I'll probably be very different when I'm 26 years older." Her advice? "... respect that and... see it for what it is, and then see if it works, and obviously it does for us."
There was confusion over the prenup
It's no surprise that "The Baldwins" is giving us more insight than ever before into Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship. And, consequently, we're seeing more red flags in this reality TV-ready romance. One of those red flags goes way back to the early days of the couple's relationship. Alec's marriage to Hilaria isn't his first. He was married to fellow actor Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002. In the first episode of "The Baldwins," Alec opened up about his pre-nuptial agreement with Hilaria. "After my first marriage, I said, 'Let's have a prenup.' She wasn't happy about it. It's an awkward thing," he explained, per Page Six. Hilaria revealed that when she was given the agreement to sign, she didn't have a full understanding of what it was.
"Because you are like, 'After a certain number of kids, it's this. And I was like, 'You know what? I'll just sign it,' which was probably very stupid of me back then," Hilaria admitted. Most couples may have talked about the prenup together in this situation, and it's certainly a bit fishy that Alec had Hilaria go ahead with the agreement even when she didn't understand it.
They may not be in agreement about their large brood
It has likely come as a surprise to many that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin continue to have more and more children. In fact, the speed with which the couple expanded their family became one of their defining features in the minds of the public. The pair had their first child, Carmen, in 2013. Their seventh child, Ilaria, was born in 2022. Welcoming seven babies to the family in nine years is a lot for anyone. Yet, it's an even more surprising undertaking, since Alec was 55 when Carmen was born. Alec also has one daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with ex Kim Basinger. Alec and Hilaria's youngest child, Ilaria, wasn't even one year old when Ireland had her first child in 2023.
This family timeline is certainly unorthodox, but it's made more interesting since Alec and Hilaria seemingly weren't always aligned with their parental aspirations. By 2019, the couple had four children, and Alec revealed that he was possibly ready to stop. In terms of having more kids, he said that Hilaria was "up for the challenge. I'm the one who's not up for the challenge," adding, "When my kids graduate school, I'll be 85," per People. They went on to have another child in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In 2025, Hilaria told People that Alec is "always asking me for more kids." Once again, though, they may not be in agreement. "They're so cute, but my body's really tired," she said.
Alec wasn't so supportive while Hilaria was in labor
It's enough of a red flag that Alec and Hilaria Baldwin may not be aligned about how many children they want to have. Yet, it seems that Alec doesn't even always support Hilaria when she's actually in the midst of giving birth. Yikes. In 2021, Hilaria took to her Instagram story to tell a not-so-flattering story about her hubby's reaction when she was in labor with their second child, Rafael, in 2015. Hilaria shared an article titled "When My Husband Told Me to Shush During Labour I Knew Our Marriage Was Over" and wrote about her similar experience.
"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa...He was on the phone 'Shush! Can you keep it down?'" she captioned the photo, per People. She went on to explain that Alec was quick to see the error in his ways. She wrote, "The moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a** and he cowered," with a laughing emoji. She noted, "kept the marriage. Went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him in after I get the epidural." She also added, "I'll spare you the details of my reaction for now. But it never happened again" with a smiling devil emoji. Hilaria was careful to clarify that Alec's mid-labor shush was simply a knee-jerk reaction that he was quickly apologetic for. Still, the fact that he had that reaction, at all, sure sounds like a problem.
Alec's fame was a difficult adjustment for Hilaria
It's clear that — regardless of whether or not they've always been on the same page about it — Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have built a life together. Yet they originally came from two different worlds. Hilaria Baldwin was a twenty-something yoga instructor, and Alec Baldwin was a movie star in his fifties who came from a very famous family. Suffice it to say that this required quite an adjustment from Hilaria. And this adjustment was far from easy.
In a 2019 episode of Refinery29's "UnStyled" podcast, Hilaria got candid about why adjusting to Alec's lifestyle wasn't necessarily natural for her. "Unless you took my yoga class, you didn't know who I was. Then, all of a sudden [I] step into the spotlight," she explained, adding, "That was very traumatic for me at the beginning." She went on to call being launched into fame and public scrutiny "very, very, very, very, very upsetting.'"
Of course, Hilaria's struggles with being in the public eye didn't end with her first introduction to stardom. Her time since joining Alec in his life of fame has been riddled with controversy and backlash. In 2025, she told Entertainment Weekly, "I'd be lying if I said it didn't make me sad and it didn't make me hurt and it didn't put me in dark places." Evidently, Alec's lifestyle wasn't the perfect fit for Hilaria, and it's safe to assume that this has caused struggles within their relationship.