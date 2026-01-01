Sue From The Middle Is So Stunning In Real Life

ABC's "The Middle" is a show that some feel never quite got the love it deserved. But despite often living in the shadow of fellow ABC sitcom "Modern Family," which premiered the same year (the same month, in fact), "The Middle" managed to last almost as long, running for nine seasons from 2009 to 2018. If you've watched the show yourself, you're definitely familiar with Sue Heck, the middle child and only daughter of Mike (played by Neil Flynn) and Frankie Heck (played by "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Patricia Heaton). But what you may not know about Sue is that the actress who plays her, Eden Sher, is quite different from the character, in addition to being absolutely gorgeous.

For starters, Sher is actually quite a bit older than Sue in real life. While the character is depicted as being 13 years old at the start of the show, and in her early 20s by the final season, the actress was 17 going on 18 when "The Middle" premiered in September 2009 and nearing her late 20s when it went off the air just shy of nine years later. Furthermore, whereas Sue is often defined by her awkward behavior and demeanor, Sher is a bit more put-together and has a more effortless charisma about her. But you don't have to take our word for it. Just take a look at this snapshot of the actress at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards.

Granted, there are some similarities between Sher and Sue, as well. For example, Sher's love for TV brother Charlie McDermott, who played Axl Heck, is very real. "I have two brothers in real life, and he's like my third brother," she told Teen Vogue in 2013. But what if Sue's story got the chance to continue?