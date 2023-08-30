Why Patricia Heaton's Everybody Loves Raymond Casting Caused Behind-The-Scenes Drama

When "Everybody Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal was still in the development stages of the late '90s, early 2000s sitcom, he had no idea that it would become the Emmy award-winning, decades-long syndicated show it is today. But one thing he did know for sure: CBS wasn't going to push him around on casting the wrong woman for the role of Debra Barone, housewife to the titular character, Ray Barone.

Rosenthal sat down with Yahoo Entertainment to discuss the nine-season show when he recounted sitting down with the network's first choice for Debra. "I thought she was wrong, but I met with her, and she was a very pleasant, very nice person. But during the meeting, I convinced her to read a little bit with me, and she was ten times worse for the part than I thought she would be!" Rosenthal confessed.

Although Rosenthal has been careful never to name CBS' first pick, he made it clear that the network was looking for someone "hotter" to play the stay-at-home mom — a casting choice he felt so strongly against that he was prepared to quit the show over it.