Erika Kirk's Makeup Routine Downgrade Is So Obvious In Unfiltered Throwback Pics

Erika Kirk has undergone quite the transformation from pageant queen to political powerhouse following the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk. While she's now the face of Turning Point USA, her actual face — specifically, what she's been putting on it — has been generating its own discourse in social media. In fact, more than a decade ago, when Kirk was fresh off her Miss Arizona run, she understood something that seems to have slipped through all the MAGA makeovers: you don't need to pile it on to make a point.

Throwback photos from Kirk's pageant days reveal a woman who worked with her natural beauty, not against it. Back then, she embraced more subtle, earth-toned eye makeup and dirty-blonde hair that played nicely with her outfits, as in the below photo from May 2012, taken during a twilight cruise off Pier 78 at Hudson River Park when she was Erika Frantzve. Now, she has fully embraced the infamous "Mar-a-Lago face," complemented by heavy lash extensions and dramatic cut-crease eyeshadow. Some have called the aesthetic a Republican uniform of sorts; we call it a downgrade.

Michael Stewart/Getty

If you look at those old photos, one thing becomes positively clear: Kirk once knew the difference between enhancing and embalming. Her mascara application was delicate enough to let her eyes actually breathe, and her foundation matched her skin tone. However, somewhere between 2012 and becoming a golden-haired crusader for her late husband's legacy of campus conservatism, she traded in her perfect polish — glamorous yet approachable — for whatever passes for war paint in MAGA circles these days.