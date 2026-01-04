The Worst-Dressed First Ladies In Inauguration History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many first ladies have made impactful fashion statements over the years with daring outfits that captured attention for any number of reasons, from their daring design to their out-and-out messaging ("I Really Don't Care, Do U?", anyone?). The job requires careful attention to their appearance at any public event, but inauguration day is a first lady's initial chance to make a stand-out impression. Some presidential wives have made it look easy, such as Jackie Kennedy and Nancy Reagan, who both looked impeccable at their husbands' swearing-in. Nineteenth-century first ladies also had the advantage of the gorgeous styles of the time, with lacy bodices and sweeping skirts.

However, in more recent decades, we've seen almost as many misses as hits on inauguration day. Wonky color choices, poor fits, or otherwise unflattering details made the first ladies look less than their best. Here are some of the styles that get a thumbs-down from us.