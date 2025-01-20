The Worst-Dressed Stars & Politicians At Trump's Inauguration

Well, it's official: Just as the slogan "Make America Great Again" suggests, we have returned to a time that feels all too familiar. Donald Trump is the president once again, and Inauguration Day 2025 gave us some serious flashbacks to Inauguration Day in 2017 when Trump took office the first time around.

Advertisement

Fashion is always important during historical moments and major cultural shifts, and Inauguration Day is certainly no exception to this. The ensembles folks chose to wear to this historic event were surely deliberate and thought-out. However, just because an outfit may have meaning, that doesn't mean it looks good. From totally baffling style choices to ensembles that left us disappointed but not surprised, there were some bad looks in this group.

If there's anything the days leading up to and surely following Inauguration Day have taught us, it's that money can buy you pretty much anything. Luckily, though, there's one thing money will never be able to buy: taste. This inauguration certainly was proof of that. Here are the worst-dressed attendees at Trump's inauguration.

Advertisement