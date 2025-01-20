The Worst-Dressed Stars & Politicians At Trump's Inauguration
Well, it's official: Just as the slogan "Make America Great Again" suggests, we have returned to a time that feels all too familiar. Donald Trump is the president once again, and Inauguration Day 2025 gave us some serious flashbacks to Inauguration Day in 2017 when Trump took office the first time around.
Fashion is always important during historical moments and major cultural shifts, and Inauguration Day is certainly no exception to this. The ensembles folks chose to wear to this historic event were surely deliberate and thought-out. However, just because an outfit may have meaning, that doesn't mean it looks good. From totally baffling style choices to ensembles that left us disappointed but not surprised, there were some bad looks in this group.
If there's anything the days leading up to and surely following Inauguration Day have taught us, it's that money can buy you pretty much anything. Luckily, though, there's one thing money will never be able to buy: taste. This inauguration certainly was proof of that. Here are the worst-dressed attendees at Trump's inauguration.
Usha Vance was a walking advertisement for her preferred gastrointestinal medicine
Heading to a nerve-wracking and controversial event like this one would make anyone nauseous, so it was kind of newly minted second lady Usha Vance to show up with the Trumps in a coat that looked just like a bottle of Pepto Bismol. The coat's color and unusual shape left plenty to be desired, but it was made even worse by the beige gloves and matching boots that made this ensemble equal parts confusing and "blah."
Debbie Boehner's neon ensemble drew too much attention
A pop of color can be so refreshing amidst a sea of neutrals. For this reason, we appreciate Debbie Boehner's effort. Unfortunately, when the camera zoomed out on the inauguration, showing what appeared to be mostly comprised of funeral attire, Boehner stuck out like a sore thumb. With a bold pink jacket and a bad tan that rivaled Donald Trump's own, she looked like a hot dog wrapped in a piece of chewed bubblegum.
Melania Trump dressed like a cartoon villain
We have often found ourselves wondering, "Where in the world is Melania Trump?" The second-time first lady found it in her heart to show up to her husband's second inauguration, but her reputation for having a penchant for absence made her shadow-shrouded Carmen Sandiego-inspired look feel fitting. With the dark coat, gloves, and hat covering her eyes, paired with her signature scowl, she looked like Judge Doom from the film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" It's unclear why she chose to look odd and sinister for Inauguration Day, but it made her the worst-dressed person there.
Donald Trump rocked his signature long tie and bad hair
In Donald Trump's defense, we shouldn't have expected him to wear a tie of an appropriate length at his inauguration since he has never done that before. Still, his too-long tie was a poor choice. Ultimately, as the titular character in "Annie" — who also famously received help from a very wealthy bald man — once said, "You're never fully dressed without a smile." We think turning his signature frown upside down would have been the best accessory he could have sported on what should have been such a happy day.
Miriam Adelson looked like she was wearing a homemade costume
For a reason we'll never know, Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson showed up to the inauguration in an ensemble that looked like a cross between a Ghost of Christmas Past costume from a community theatre production of "A Christmas Carol" and a last-minute John Lennon cosplay. Needless to say, it was a baffling choice, but her apparent decision not to brush her hair was really the cherry on top of this entirely awful look.
Lauren Sanchez looked like she forgot her shirt
While watching inauguration coverage, you almost certainly spotted Jeff Bezos' arm candy. It was hard to miss Lauren Sanchez in what was probably the most inappropriate outfit she's ever worn, since she was the only attendee who seemingly forgot an important part of her outfit: her shirt. Sanchez appeared to wear nothing but some white lingerie beneath her suit jacket. "No shirt, no shoes, no service" is a common rule for restaurants, so we're surprised it wasn't a rule for the inauguration, but hey — some people have more rules than others.
Barron Trump seems to have dropped his entire container of hair gel on his head
Thanks to Barron Trump's height transformation over the years, he's hard to miss in a crowd. As usual, Donald Trump's youngest son towered over basically everyone at the inauguration, which made it particularly tough to miss his disturbing abundance of hair product. Just like most of the inauguration crowd, he wore a basic dark suit. Unfortunately, Barron took after his dad with his disaster 'do, and that's what stole the show.