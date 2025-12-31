Tragic Details About Caroline Kennedy's Life

During the second half of the 20th century, the only real American equivalent to Britain's royal family would have been the Kennedys. Thanks to the efforts of patriarch Joe Kennedy, the family became a powerful political dynasty due to the political success of his three sons. After serving as a congressman and then senator, John F. Kennedy was elected president of the United States in 1960. His brothers, Robert and Edward "Teddy" Kennedy, also entered politics.

While Teddy enjoyed a long and distinguished career in the Senate, both JFK and RFK were felled by assassins. As the family became beset by myriad misfortunes over the years, the public began referring to a so-called "Kennedy curse" in the wake of the tragedies that continued to plague the family, decade after decade.

No member of the family has felt that more acutely than Caroline Kennedy, daughter of JFK and wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (who took on that name when she married Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in 1968). Ever since her father's murder, she's borne witness to the tragedy surrounding the Kennedy family and has certainly not escaped it herself.