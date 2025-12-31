Megyn Kelly's Bitter Take On Meeting Bruce Willis Couldn't Come At A Worse Time

Megyn Kelly has been haunted by plenty of controversies over the years. And, it's time to add a new one to the list. As a longtime journalist, Kelly has come in contact with quite a few celebrities. As you might expect, she's liked some of those celebrities more than others. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly dished about some celebs who didn't make a great impression on her, and she definitely should have kept quiet about at least one of them.

Kelly met actor Bruce Willis when he appeared on Fox News in 2006. And, she wasn't crazy about his attitude at the time. "He came on and was just so clearly unhappy to be there," she said, adding, "I mean, that's fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on?" She called the star "so ungiving, so ungenerous," implying that their political differences prompted Willis to be rude. "Usually people have some give. He didn't. At all," she added. There's nothing inherently wrong with Kelly sharing her experiences about folks she has met. Yet, considering the fact that the tragedy of Willis' health keeps getting sadder, it's safe to say that Kelly probably should have thought twice before criticizing the beloved star. In a 2023 statement, Willis' family shared that he has frontotemporal dementia. His wife Emma Heming Willis' recent update makes it clear that his dementia has only progressed since then.