Megyn Kelly's Bitter Take On Meeting Bruce Willis Couldn't Come At A Worse Time
Megyn Kelly has been haunted by plenty of controversies over the years. And, it's time to add a new one to the list. As a longtime journalist, Kelly has come in contact with quite a few celebrities. As you might expect, she's liked some of those celebrities more than others. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Kelly dished about some celebs who didn't make a great impression on her, and she definitely should have kept quiet about at least one of them.
Kelly met actor Bruce Willis when he appeared on Fox News in 2006. And, she wasn't crazy about his attitude at the time. "He came on and was just so clearly unhappy to be there," she said, adding, "I mean, that's fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on?" She called the star "so ungiving, so ungenerous," implying that their political differences prompted Willis to be rude. "Usually people have some give. He didn't. At all," she added. There's nothing inherently wrong with Kelly sharing her experiences about folks she has met. Yet, considering the fact that the tragedy of Willis' health keeps getting sadder, it's safe to say that Kelly probably should have thought twice before criticizing the beloved star. In a 2023 statement, Willis' family shared that he has frontotemporal dementia. His wife Emma Heming Willis' recent update makes it clear that his dementia has only progressed since then.
Megyn Kelly made note of Bruce Willis' illness, but it fell flat
In honor of the holiday season, Emma Heming Willis shared an essay on her website titled, "The Holidays Look Different Now." She began the essay, writing, "When you're caring for someone with dementia. ... Traditions that once felt somewhat effortless require planning- lots of planning. Moments that once brought uncomplicated joy may arrive tangled in a web of grief." Heming Willis recalled the holidays with her husband before his illness. "He loved this time of year- the energy, family time, the traditions. He was the pancake-maker, the get-out-in-the-snow-with-the-kids guy, the steady presence moving through the house as the day unfolded," she wrote.
In the wake of this heartbreaking update from Heming Willis, Megyn Kelly's choice to call out Bruce Willis' behavior from 20 years prior seemed particularly inappropriate. Kelly did add a caveat about this when she spoke about the star. "I hate to say it because of how he's struggling now. But he was just unpleasant," she told the Daily Mail. Still, this addition didn't make her statements seem any less like they were in poor taste.