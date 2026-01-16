How Erika Kirk's In-Laws Robert And Kathryn Made Their Money

Erika Kirk's father-in-law has an unexpected connection to President Donald Trump. The late podcaster Charlie Kirk's father, Robert W. Kirk, is an architect who lent his talents to the Trump Tower in Manhattan. Although Erika's mother-in-law, Kathryn Kirk, started out as a trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, she eventually decided to switch things up and began working as a mental health counselor instead. With the couple's combined earnings, they could afford to live in Prospect Heights, a posh suburb of Chicago. Alongside setting Charlie up for a comfortable life, Robert's work also may have inspired him to get political.

The conservative commentator's views started to veer more towards the right due to the Obama administration's economic policies, which sought to solve the 2008 financial crisis. Since the housing sector was gravely affected at the time, Robert's business as an architect would likely also have suffered a massive blow, further pushing him towards conservative ideologies. Unsurprisingly, Charlie's dad also made significant donations to Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign against Barack Obama. Notably, though, it doesn't seem like Robert's past work for Trump or even his finances ultimately fueled his son's career.

Charlie Kirk didn't get really far in school but, at just 18 years old, he still took a big leap by dropping out of community college to co-create Turning Point USA. By Charlie's own admission, the podcaster had "no money, no connections and no idea what I was doing" when he made the life-altering decision in 2012 (via PBS News). The risk paid off over the next decade or so, and the organization raked in a whopping $85 million in 2024 alone.