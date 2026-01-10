Donald Trump's Weird Behavior Involving Bill Gates' Daughter Set His Ex-Wife On Edge

It should come as no surprise that President Donald Trump's skeevy praise of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasn't the only instance where he's made inappropriate comments about a woman. In 2018, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates addressed the divisive politician's strange behavior towards his daughter during a Gates Foundation meeting. Jennifer Gates, who lives a wildly lavish life, had met Trump before he ever ran for office at a Florida horse show. And the real estate mogul turned on the charm to try and impress her. At one point, Trump left the venue, only to return in a helicopter.

As Bill asserted, "Clearly he had been driven away but he wanted to make a grand entrance," per MS Now. The tech billionaire went on to recall the first time he met the controversial politician, shortly after his 2016 election victory, and how the encounter had been pretty creepy, to say the least. "When I first talked to him, it was actually kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter's appearance. Melinda [Gates' ex-wife] didn't like that too well," he revealed. Jennifer has never publicly commented on their encounter, but the president's disturbing behavior towards women is hardly new.

During his time as the head of the Miss Universe and Miss USA Organizations, Trump allegedly overstepped his bounds with many of the contestants, with some accusing him of fat-shaming while others alleged that he'd made unwanted advances, like kissing them without their consent. It's no wonder Melinda Gates found the future leader's comments about her daughter's looks uncomfortable, and while she's never directly addressed it, the philanthropist has made it clear that she's definitely not a Trump fan.