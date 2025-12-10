Donald Trump's Skeevy Praise Of Karoline Leavitt Won't Help Rumors They're Too Close For Comfort
Donald Trump's slimy praise of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has reached new heights. As the president kicked off his economic tour in an attempt to convince Americans that he is indeed bringing grocery prices down (while also alluding to the fact that something like pencils should be considered a luxury), Trump took a moment to comment on Leavitt's appearance, more specifically her lips, for the third time this year. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop, pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun," he told the cheering crowd (via X, formerly known as Twitter), referring to the White House staffer's many television appearances. It was a wildly inappropriate comment, as well as a reiteration of what her boss has said twice before.
He first made a similar comment in August 2025 during an interview with Newsmax, proudly telling the outlet, "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," (via The Independent). Trump repeated it again, unprompted, during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One in October 2025 as he told them he'll never replace his young press secretary with someone else.
Leavitt has subtly confirmed that she's one of Trump's favorites, and given his comments about her, there's no doubt about that. The press secretary, for her part, has also heaped praise on the president, and she clearly doesn't take offense to his comments. She was on Air Force One when he made the aforementioned remarks and even posted a snap of him addressing the press on X, captioning it: "Hardest working POTUS ever."
Trump's comments are fueling rumors that he and Leavitt have an inappropriate relationship
Given how easily President Donald Trump makes inappropriate comments about Karoline Leavitt's appearance, it shouldn't come as a surprise that scuttlebutt is doing the rounds that the two might be inappropriately close behind the scenes. The White House press secretary does have a penchant for older men, after all — Leavitt's 32-year age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio is proof of that. Then there are also all the times that Leavitt has accidentally proved just how Trump-obsessed she really is: She has a small cardboard cutout of herself and the president standing side-by-side in her office (yes, really), and the walls appear to be filled with photographs of the president, yet lack any of her husband.
Amid Trump's economic tour, his loyal staffer made an appearance on Fox News, where she chastised Republicans for not heaping enough praise on their beloved leader. "As President Trump has been screaming from the rooftops, Republicans need to remain tough and smart, and they need to be more vocal about telling the accomplishments of this administration," Leavitt warned the network, per The Independent. She then proceeded to parrot her boss by decrying the idea of affordability as a Democrat "hoax" and proclaiming that Trump has increased salaries and slowed inflation. None of this is technically true, of course. But Leavitt, it appears, will say anything to keep her boss in a complimentary mood.