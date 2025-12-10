Donald Trump's Skeevy Praise Of Karoline Leavitt Won't Help Rumors They're Too Close For Comfort

Donald Trump's slimy praise of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has reached new heights. As the president kicked off his economic tour in an attempt to convince Americans that he is indeed bringing grocery prices down (while also alluding to the fact that something like pencils should be considered a luxury), Trump took a moment to comment on Leavitt's appearance, more specifically her lips, for the third time this year. "When she gets up there with that beautiful face and those lips that don't stop, pop-pop-pop like a little machine gun," he told the cheering crowd (via X, formerly known as Twitter), referring to the White House staffer's many television appearances. It was a wildly inappropriate comment, as well as a reiteration of what her boss has said twice before.

He first made a similar comment in August 2025 during an interview with Newsmax, proudly telling the outlet, "It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun," (via The Independent). Trump repeated it again, unprompted, during a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One in October 2025 as he told them he'll never replace his young press secretary with someone else.

Leavitt has subtly confirmed that she's one of Trump's favorites, and given his comments about her, there's no doubt about that. The press secretary, for her part, has also heaped praise on the president, and she clearly doesn't take offense to his comments. She was on Air Force One when he made the aforementioned remarks and even posted a snap of him addressing the press on X, captioning it: "Hardest working POTUS ever."