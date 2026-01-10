Side-By-Side Pics Of Tom Felton's Face Transformation Are Jarring

When looking at photos of former child star Tom Felton, from December 2025, certain people found it difficult to believe that he was only 38 at the time they were taken. In fact, at first glance, many social media commentators even mistook Felton for "Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen, who is notably 13 years older than him. Plenty couldn't wrap their heads around the fact that Felton's former co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, was also only two years his junior either. When we compare photos of Felton from November 2021 and December 2025, it's hard to ignore all the visible signs of aging that have appeared on his face in the intervening years. Even the actor's hair seems to have noticeably thinned out over a relatively short amount of time. However, Felton seems to be aging naturally, which is something worth appreciating in a world where countless male celebrities have become unrecognizable after plastic surgery.

For his part, the British star has taken a lighthearted approach to growing older in the past. In 2019, the former child actor posted an Instagram snap of himself posing next to a portrait of him in character from one of the earliest "Harry Potter" films. The photo was aptly captioned, "Agings [sic] a b****h." The throwback warranted a hilarious response from Matthew Lewis, the actor who played Neville Longbottom and grew up to be gorgeous. "Speak for yourself lad!" he wrote underneath, to appreciate the passage of time for his own glow-up. At the end of the day, though, it's not just Felton's apparent aging that has had tongues wagging. It has been nearly impossible for him to escape the criticism that he never grew out of his "Harry Potter" character.