If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. That seems to be the rallying cry for male celebrities who are entering the anti-aging chat in increasing numbers. From minimally invasive procedures like neurotoxins, fillers, and lasers, to full-on facelifts, men are joining the war on Mother Nature that many women have been waging for years. And who can blame them? In a highly competitive industry that is hyper-focused on youth and beauty, the male ego is not immune to the Internet age where public opinion is often the only thing unfiltered. "Although there has been a steady increase in male patients in my practice in the last decade, the most notable increase has been in the last five years," Jennifer Levine, MD, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City, told Town and Country. She added, "Men are typically looking for a result that is much more subtle than your typical female facelift patients."

That maybe true, but celebrities aren't known for being "typical," and some of Hollywood's hottest seem to have gone a step too far in their quest to maintain swoon-worthy status. From eye lifts to "bro-tox," neck lifts to liposuction, there are many male celebrities who were unrecognizable after plastic surgery, whether they cop to having it or not. Their shocking results certainly made them the center of attention, but probably not in the ways they had hoped. These men have learned something that women have known for years: The quest for beauty always comes at a cost.