Did Ariana Grande Get A Nose Job? Before & After Pics Don't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors

It's no secret that Ariana Grande has undergone a complete evolution since her Nickelodeon days. The once red-headed, eponymously feline favorite from "Victorious" transformed into the people's most beloved blonde "good" witch, after starring in 2024's "Wicked" and its 2025 sequel, "Wicked: For Good." Grande debuted a lighter 'do and, seemingly, a new face. It is evident that Grande has totally changed her makeup routine since starring in the film version of the Broadway hit, but many people are convinced that new cosmetics aren't the only thing that altered her gorgeous visage.

The viral speculation that Grande has undergone cosmetic surgery has been circulating since the star graduated from children's television. Photos of what appear to be before-and-after shots of the star's nose have made fans believe that the actor/musician underwent a rhinoplasty. A side-by-side comparison of an older photo of Grande next to a more recent image shows that her nose appears narrower than it did in her younger years.

Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock & Angela Weiss/Getty

In 2019, she responded to the pesky nose job rumors, saying, "hayyy this my birth nose what tf did i log onto today lemme have a cute nose" (via Paper). Grande couldn't convince everyone, however. Around the time of the 2024 "Wicked" press tour, her nose gained traction again. "[Ariana] grande def had a nose job lol," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, "i just saw wicked and i really enjoyed it but wow ariana grande's lip filler and nose job is distracting."