Did Ariana Grande Get A Nose Job? Before & After Pics Don't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors
It's no secret that Ariana Grande has undergone a complete evolution since her Nickelodeon days. The once red-headed, eponymously feline favorite from "Victorious" transformed into the people's most beloved blonde "good" witch, after starring in 2024's "Wicked" and its 2025 sequel, "Wicked: For Good." Grande debuted a lighter 'do and, seemingly, a new face. It is evident that Grande has totally changed her makeup routine since starring in the film version of the Broadway hit, but many people are convinced that new cosmetics aren't the only thing that altered her gorgeous visage.
The viral speculation that Grande has undergone cosmetic surgery has been circulating since the star graduated from children's television. Photos of what appear to be before-and-after shots of the star's nose have made fans believe that the actor/musician underwent a rhinoplasty. A side-by-side comparison of an older photo of Grande next to a more recent image shows that her nose appears narrower than it did in her younger years.
In 2019, she responded to the pesky nose job rumors, saying, "hayyy this my birth nose what tf did i log onto today lemme have a cute nose" (via Paper). Grande couldn't convince everyone, however. Around the time of the 2024 "Wicked" press tour, her nose gained traction again. "[Ariana] grande def had a nose job lol," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, "i just saw wicked and i really enjoyed it but wow ariana grande's lip filler and nose job is distracting."
Grande tells the truth about the plastic surgery rumors
It seems like Ariana Grande and her "Wicked" co-star Cynthia Erivo caught on to the rhinoplasty rumors, as they tried to put them to rest during an October 2024 lie detector test for Vanity Fair. While interrogating Grande, Erivo asked, "You sing 'Popular' in our film; did you ever get work done to make yourself feel more popular?" Grande was seemingly relieved to be given the chance to address the speculation, asserting that she did not get a nose job (she also denied a whole slew of plastic surgery chatter, including that she'd had a chin implant and breast augmentation). When the polygraph examiner said she was telling the truth, Grande mused, "Take that, you YouTube people!"
However, Grande has candidly noted that she was once an avid injectables user. She went in-depth about her experience with fillers and Botox in a September 2023 interview with Vogue, saying, "Full transparency, as a beauty person ... I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox." The "Sam & Cat" alum got emotional while explaining how she weaned off both in 2018, as she felt like a completely different person. "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me," Grande admitted through tears. "And now I feel like maybe it's not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox." Though she is open to cosmetic surgery in her future, Grande is comfortable going all-natural these days, and we're here for it!