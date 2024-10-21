Did Ariana Grande Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said

Ariana Grande is ready to put an end to the plastic surgery rumors and she's willing to go on record about it. The singer opened up while promoting her film, "Wicked," when she sat down with co-star Cynthia Erivo for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. The questions covered many topics about her career and personal beliefs, but she seemed thrilled to be able to establish once-and-for-all that she has not gotten plastic surgery done in recent years. Despite numerous internet rumors and claims, Grande insists that she's embracing her natural looks.

Advertisement

During the lie detector interview, Grande was put on the spot about a lot of plastic surgery questions. Erivo asked her if she had ever gotten a nose job, a breast enhancement, a face lift, a fox eye lift, or a chin implant. Grande responded that she has not gotten any of those procedures done and the woman monitoring the polygraph was able to confirm that she was being truthful. Grande said, "I've had fillers in various places and Botox but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent."

Grande has certainly evolved since her Nickelodeon show, "Victorious," premiered in 2010. With her petite frame and chiseled features, many people on the internet have accused her of secretly getting work done. She joins other celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Cruise in combatting rumors about going under the knife.

Advertisement