Did Ariana Grande Get Plastic Surgery? Here's What She Said
Ariana Grande is ready to put an end to the plastic surgery rumors and she's willing to go on record about it. The singer opened up while promoting her film, "Wicked," when she sat down with co-star Cynthia Erivo for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair. The questions covered many topics about her career and personal beliefs, but she seemed thrilled to be able to establish once-and-for-all that she has not gotten plastic surgery done in recent years. Despite numerous internet rumors and claims, Grande insists that she's embracing her natural looks.
During the lie detector interview, Grande was put on the spot about a lot of plastic surgery questions. Erivo asked her if she had ever gotten a nose job, a breast enhancement, a face lift, a fox eye lift, or a chin implant. Grande responded that she has not gotten any of those procedures done and the woman monitoring the polygraph was able to confirm that she was being truthful. Grande said, "I've had fillers in various places and Botox but I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent."
Grande has certainly evolved since her Nickelodeon show, "Victorious," premiered in 2010. With her petite frame and chiseled features, many people on the internet have accused her of secretly getting work done. She joins other celebrities like Millie Bobby Brown and Tom Cruise in combatting rumors about going under the knife.
Ariana Grande's thoughts on plastic surgery
In 2023, Ariana Grande discussed her relationship with her image in a tearful and emotional Vogue video. Grande explained that she used to embellish her beauty looks with bigger hair or thicker eyeliner "as a disguise or something to hide behind." However, as she gets older she has reframed her beauty routine "as self-expression and accentuating what is there."
During her interview with Vanity Fair, Grande was thrilled to have the opportunity to debunk plastic surgery rumors. However, she also defended people who do opt to undergo these procedures, saying that she's "in full support of all people who do these things. Whatever makes women, men, and non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed."
Grande has been in the spotlight for more than a decade, another topic she addressed in the Vogue video, Grande said, "My relationship to beauty has changed so much over the years, especially when, like people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age." She continued to speak about beauty standards, saying, "Our relationships to beauty are so personal. We're here talking about beauty secrets, but isn't the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?"