Did Barron Trump Duke It Out With AOC On The Senate Floor? Inside The Rumor

Picture this: Barron Trump waltzes onto the Senate floor right after Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) delivers a speech, refuting every single one of her claims using "103 Verified Sources" (via Snopes). One might wonder why the president's most mysterious son would be given the floor, given that he is not a senator. One might also wonder why notorious Donald Trump rival AOC was giving a speech to begin with, considering she is also not a senator. Either the rules of our governmental bodies are not common knowledge, or people want to believe questionable rumors as infallible truths — the internet is, after all, no stranger to hoaxes, conspiracy theories, and fake news. In what is being referred to as the Age of Misinformation, it can be increasingly difficult to spot a fake story.

The rumor mill got to churning after a post on Instagram shared the story of the youngest Trump showing up Democrat AOC on various issues, such as a wealth tax and universal healthcare, and even asserted that AOC's own 2019 report refuted some of her claims. However, the red flags immediately started waving when details about the supposed C-SPAN recording couldn't be backed up by a single clip online. Fact-checking site Snopes clarified that the Brookings Institute report from 2023 that the story sources, discussing a correlation between a wealth tax and higher rates of unemployment, doesn't exist. Aside from other fabricated sources, Snopes shared that Copyleaks, an AI detection tool, determined that the entire story could have been written with AI.