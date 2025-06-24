AOC Hits Trump Right In His New York Ego As Their Feud Burns Hotter Than The Summer Heat

Do you think Donald Trump has engaged in more than his fair share of feuds this month? Well, we did, too, but alas. As many endure a major heat wave, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is enduring the controversial president's hot temper. Unfortunately for him, though, the congresswoman's latest retort surely hit him where it hurts.

Lately, Trump has been all over his social media platform, Truth Social, lashing out at his myriad of enemies. When AOC took to X to suggest that it may be time to impeach Trump, she quickly became the subject of his latest social media tantrum. "The President's disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," AOC wrote on June 21, adding, "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Now, Trump has clapped back in a far, far wordier post of his own, writing on Truth Social, "Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the 'dumbest' people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before." After a long rant, he added, "... go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!" AOC was quick to reply, and she even included a special dig that surely took him by surprise: she made a joke about the NYC borough where he grew up.