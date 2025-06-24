AOC Hits Trump Right In His New York Ego As Their Feud Burns Hotter Than The Summer Heat
Do you think Donald Trump has engaged in more than his fair share of feuds this month? Well, we did, too, but alas. As many endure a major heat wave, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is enduring the controversial president's hot temper. Unfortunately for him, though, the congresswoman's latest retort surely hit him where it hurts.
Lately, Trump has been all over his social media platform, Truth Social, lashing out at his myriad of enemies. When AOC took to X to suggest that it may be time to impeach Trump, she quickly became the subject of his latest social media tantrum. "The President's disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," AOC wrote on June 21, adding, "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."
Now, Trump has clapped back in a far, far wordier post of his own, writing on Truth Social, "Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the 'dumbest' people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before." After a long rant, he added, "... go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!" AOC was quick to reply, and she even included a special dig that surely took him by surprise: she made a joke about the NYC borough where he grew up.
Trump's ego may be fragile at the moment
An hour after Donald Trump ranted about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Truth Social, she replied on X. "Mr. President, don't take your anger out on me — I'm just a silly girl," she wrote, adding, "Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war. It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made." If this tweet wasn't biting enough, she replied to it with something extra: "Also, I'm a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully."
Trump's fragile ego is often on full display in his whiny social media meltdowns, and this one was no exception. So, it's safe to assume that his ego was already bruised when AOC made her crack about his hometown. Trump's recent social media activity most likely isn't a sign that he's feeling as cocky as he is acting. Instead, it's probably the opposite, since that infamous ego has taken some very public hits recently. He tried to hide his sadness over his Elon Musk breakup, but everyone knew — all while his new nickname "TACO" was taking off. And, who could forget the crowd size nightmare that came back to haunt him at his lackluster military parade. Now, "a Bronx girl" "[ate him] for breakfast" online to the tune of over 55,000 likes and counting. That's gotta hurt.