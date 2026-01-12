The Scandal That Soured Ron & Casey DeSantis' Reputations Forever

There was a time in 2023 when Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis was considered a potential presidential candidate. Since that dream was dashed and Ron endorsed Donald Trump in early 2024, Ron's wife, Casey DeSantis, has reportedly toyed with the idea of running for governor after her husband's term comes to an end in 2026. But while Ron is still governor, his political star has definitely dimmed, with him unable to keep Florida Republicans in line with his vision for the state. And Casey's light may never get a chance to really shine, due in large part to some purportedly shady dealings that have triggered a criminal investigation — Casey's organization, Hope Florida, made some questionable payments that helped further Ron's political agenda.

The ins and outs of what happened get a little bit convoluted, but Casey DeSantis started Hope Florida in 2021. The organization is a welfare assistance program, which we're all for, but in 2024, Hope Florida made some million-dollar grant payments that were then largely paid to a political action committee that was tied to Ron.

Hope Florida Foundation, the fundraising division of Hope Florida, received $10 million in connection to a multimillion-dollar settlement paid out by Centene in September 2024. Centene is a for-profit healthcare company that helps manage Medicaid in Florida. Hope Florida Foundation then paid $5 million each to Secure Florida's Future and Save Our Society from Drugs as grant money — both organizations were advocating against making recreational cannabis legal in Florida, which was on the ballot in 2024. Ron, notably, opposed the bill.