Brutal Nicknames Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Has Been Saddled With

Say what you will about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' wife, Casey DeSantis, but it's difficult to deny that she handles unflattering name-calling surprisingly well. While supporting her husband at a presidential campaign event in June 2023, she donned a jarring leather jacket that had "Where woke goes to die" written across the back, alongside the outline of an alligator and the state of Florida. Casey's outfit bore a striking resemblance to one of the most inappropriate outfits Melania Trump has ever worn: Her infamous "I really don't care. Do U?" jacket from 2018. The June 2023 ensemble prompted pundits to take a closer look at Casey DeSantis and Melania Trump's styles, to spot the undeniable similarities. Those, coupled with Casey's public image at large, even prompted the Daily Beast to label Casey "Walmart Melania."

During Casey's speech at the Florida Republican Party's so-called "Freedom Summit," in Kissimmee in November 2023, she had a surprisingly upbeat attitude to the scathing nickname, enthusing, "Awesome! That's the greatest thing you could call me. For me to be in the same sentence as Melania is a wonderful thing. She's gorgeous. That's great!" (via The Independent). The governor's wife similarly labelled it a "major victory" while chatting with conservative commentator Dana Loesch in October 2023, per the Daily Mail.

Moreover, she had no qualms about "Walmart" being a part of her moniker either because Casey frequently bought affordable clothes for her fast-growing, young children from the big box retailer. However, the first lady of Florida's nonchalant attitude to name-calling ultimately wasn't enough to get critics to lay off her. And so, Casey was soon bestowed with another shady nickname.