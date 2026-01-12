Pics Of Erika Kirk's Stringy Hair Extensions Will Make You Cringe
Erika Kirk is everywhere these days. And where Kirk goes, her long locks are sure to follow. Kirk certainly has a signature look. We're not even sure we'd be able to recognize her without her cakey pageant makeup and heavy hair. Still, just because Kirk has really committed to this look, that doesn't mean it's a good choice.
Kirk's hair extensions seemingly cost a pretty penny, but are they actually worth it? Time and time again, photos of her blonde mane show a stringy mess of hair, rather than the Rapunzel-like locks she's likely going for. Seeing these photos really sparks the question: Is it time for Kirk to ditch the extensions once and for all? We're not suggesting the bowl cut she rocked as a kid, but a happy medium might be nice. In fact, Kirk might be convinced that it's time for a major makeover after she sees some of the worst pics of her hair. This list could have her booking a salon appointment ASAP.
Her too-long locks looked like a mess in one Instagram post
If you have particularly bad-looking hair extensions, it's best to refrain from sharing extended videos of the back of your head on social media. Unfortunately, Erika Kirk did not follow this piece of advice in July 2025 when she posted a video of her and her daughter walking around the zoo on Instagram. Kirk's hair reached well past her waist and looked totally unkempt. Looking at a screen grab from this video, it's easy to imagine how refreshed she'd look if her hair were chopped off at the shoulders.
When her scraggly mane stole the spotlight at church
In early 2025, Erika Kirk shared her family outing to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Instagram. The photo showed Erika and Charlie Kirk from behind as they showed their child the building's incredible architecture. Yet, the sightseeing at this special landmark was no match for Erika's unruly, extra-long locks, which somehow managed to steal all the focus in the photo. One Instagram user commented, "Brush your horrible fake [a**] hair." While the wording may have been a bit blunt, the advice is hard to argue with.
When her hair looked totally dirty
Back in 2018, Erika Kirk took to Instagram to share a special sentiment. "I like depth," she wrote in the caption of a photo of her looking at what appeared to be a mountainside. Clearly Kirk was taken by the scenery, but we were more distracted by what was going on in the photo's foreground. Kirk's signature long mane looked like a total mess. At the time, she was rocking a two-toned look with darker hair underneath her lighter locks. The result? Hair that looked like it seriously needed to be washed.
When she looked buried under all that hair
It's hard to imagine any hairstyle looking too flattering when paired with this particular piece of headwear. Yet, when posing with her husband and their young daughter in matching family MAGA hats, Erika Kirk's long locks somehow managed to look even more overpowering and messy than they usually do.
This heavy-looking hair often manages to overwhelm Erika, and this photo is a perfect example. If she looked a bit less consumed by her hair, she would shine through a lot more, rather than looking like she's hiding.
When she claimed vigorous hair brushing kept her locks long
In August 2024, Erika Kirk shared what she surely thought Instagram-users would think was a cute video. "Them: how do you get your hair so long? Me:" she wrote on a video of her daughter brushing her hair. Yet, her wildly long, frizzy locks in the video had people commenting on how fake they look.
"You have extensions. Just be honest about it," one commenter wrote. When another Instagram-user commented, "Do you have [extensions]?" another replied, "undoubtedly." So, this excuse for her impressive hair length clearly isn't fooling anyone.
When she turned around onstage to reveal a major extension fail
To ring in the new year in 2025, Charlie Kirk shared an Instagram photo of him and Erika Kirk walking onstage with their two children in tow. Seeing Erika from behind showed just how much hair she really has — it's a lot.
Extra-long hair can look striking if it's healthy and taken care of well. Yet, this photo is a prime example of how stringy and straggly Kirk's hair often looks. And, this really takes away from the positive impact her long locks could have on her appearance.
Her heavy memorial hairstyle
Most of us remember the big memorial service for Charlie Kirk that happened soon after his death in September 2025. When Erika Kirk took the stage alongside Donald Trump, there was plenty to focus on. Still, that didn't stop us from noticing Erika's over-the-top locks. Her hair was thick and reached all the way down to her waist, but it still managed to look stringy and unkempt. She definitely looked like she could use a trip to the hair salon here.