Erika Kirk's Hair Extensions Seemingly Cost A Pretty Penny, Says Cosmetologist

Erika Kirk has been spending quite a bit of time in the spotlight these days. And whenever we see her, our eyes always seem to go straight to one thing: all that hair. Kirk's Rapunzel-ish blonde locks are certainly eye-catching. And, as such, it doesn't take a hair expert to know that there's a lot of that mane that isn't actually growing out of her head. But what would an actual hair expert say about these striking tresses? Well, for starters, they aren't cheap.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

In an exclusive interview with The List, hair and wig expert Amber Renee gave us the lowdown on Kirk's hair extensions. According to her, they're likely a bit of an investment. "The blend, length, and fullness all point to something in the range of about $800 to $1,500 depending on the method and the salon," Renee explained. It's not a surprise that Kirk takes her hair extensions seriously. Extra-long locks are becoming more and more of a MAGA staple; they basically go hand-in-hand with Mar-a-Lago face at this point. And we've seen that backfire on plenty of occasions. Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions often look faker than her face, and there have been more than a few glaring hair extension fails that will always haunt the Trump women. Still, while Kirk's locks may be unnaturally long and full, they aren't as fake-looking as others. And, according to Renee, "based on the photo, her extensions look like a really high quality install."