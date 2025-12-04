Erika Kirk's Hair Extensions Seemingly Cost A Pretty Penny, Says Cosmetologist
Erika Kirk has been spending quite a bit of time in the spotlight these days. And whenever we see her, our eyes always seem to go straight to one thing: all that hair. Kirk's Rapunzel-ish blonde locks are certainly eye-catching. And, as such, it doesn't take a hair expert to know that there's a lot of that mane that isn't actually growing out of her head. But what would an actual hair expert say about these striking tresses? Well, for starters, they aren't cheap.
In an exclusive interview with The List, hair and wig expert Amber Renee gave us the lowdown on Kirk's hair extensions. According to her, they're likely a bit of an investment. "The blend, length, and fullness all point to something in the range of about $800 to $1,500 depending on the method and the salon," Renee explained. It's not a surprise that Kirk takes her hair extensions seriously. Extra-long locks are becoming more and more of a MAGA staple; they basically go hand-in-hand with Mar-a-Lago face at this point. And we've seen that backfire on plenty of occasions. Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions often look faker than her face, and there have been more than a few glaring hair extension fails that will always haunt the Trump women. Still, while Kirk's locks may be unnaturally long and full, they aren't as fake-looking as others. And, according to Renee, "based on the photo, her extensions look like a really high quality install."
Hair extensions are a huge part of Erika Kirk's signature look
For such long, voluminous hair, Erika Kirk's extensions don't look nearly as egregious as some celebrity hair extension blunders we couldn't ignore over the years. According to Amber Renee, there are a few reasons for this. "The color melt is smooth, there's no harsh line where the extensions start, and everything lays really soft and seamless," she explained, noting, "Compared to the types of extensions you usually see on other high profile figures ... hers are definitely in that same elevated category. It has that polished, photo ready finish that is just chef's kiss!"
Since we've all been seeing more and more of Kirk, it's become clear how unwaveringly she sticks to her usual style. We rarely see her without heavy makeup on, and seeing her with her natural hair totally changes her look. Evidently, Kirk loves going full glam, and dramatic hair extensions are an important component of that. So, we highly doubt she'll be skimping on her hair extension budget anytime soon.