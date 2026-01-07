Barron Trump's Reported Andrew Tate Bond Has A Family Member Calling Foul On Melania & Donald

Although Barron Trump was missing from the public eye for much of 2025, he wasn't able to avoid controversy. In December, Barron's reputation went up in flames over a rumored bond with Andrew Tate, an influencer who is embroiled in multiple investigations involving sex crimes. According to a report in The New York Times, Barron's friend Justin Waller, as well as Tate himself, claimed to have had a couple of chats with Barron. When the Times investigative reporters tried to follow up with Donald Trump's youngest son, he didn't comment. In contrast, one Trump family member who's had a lot to say about this development is Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece.

Mary has a contentious relationship with Donald, and she hasn't been shy about publicly criticizing him in the past. In the January 6 episode of "Mary Trump Daily," she unloaded on her uncle once again, accusing him of being involved with Tate's arrival in the U.S. after being detained in Romania. Mary also insulted Donald's parental skills, querying, "What kind of ... oh gosh, what's the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it's okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate?"

While Mary didn't mention Melania Trump specifically, it's likely the first lady might have taken this comment personally as well, since, as Barron was growing up, the balance of parenting responsibilities was shifted more onto her than Donald.